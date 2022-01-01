Bad weather and omicron infections lead to thousands more flight cancellations in the United States





Airlines canceled more than 2,600 flights to the United States on New Years Day due to extreme weather conditions across the country and an increase in omicron infections among staff, disrupting air travel during the end of year holidays.

The problems will not be resolved anytime soon. As of Saturday afternoon, airlines had already canceled more than 1,000 US flights scheduled for Sunday. Since Christmas Eve, more than 13,700 U.S. flights have been cut and thousands more have been delayed, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

The travel problems come during what airlines have expected to be among the busiest days since the start of the pandemic. Last year, the Transportation Security Administration checked nearly 580 million people, up 79% from 2020 but still down about 30% from 2019 before the pandemic.

Southwest Airlines had largely escaped some of the severe disruption that plagued rivals over the holidays, but cut 473 flights on Saturday, 13% from its schedule, according to FlightAware. More than 600 others have been delayed. The airline suspended operations at Chicago airports at 1 p.m. local time before a severe winter storm.

Southwest has over 200 daily departures from Chicago Midway International Airport. A spokeswoman for the airline said flights were halted because planners “anticipated gusty winds and blowing snow which, according to decades of our history operating at this airport, will slow down the airspace and also render de-icing and returning planes very difficult. ”The Southwest spokesperson had no personnel issues.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also slowed traffic at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, American Airlines’ largest hub, due to staffing. Earlier this week, the agency warned that the disruption would continue.

“The weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to cause travel delays in the coming days,” the agency said in a statement Friday. “Like the rest of the American population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, the volume of traffic at some facilities could be reduced, which could cause delays during peak periods. “

As the weather led to many cancellations on New Years Day, carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways canceled hundreds of flights over the holidays, citing omicron infections among crews for numerous disruptions. .

Airlines have stepped up incentives for pilots and flight attendants to take trips and alleviate staff shortages that some executives have said could last several more weeks as Covid cases continue to rise.

The Air Line Pilots Association, the union of United pilots, has negotiated triple pay for aviators who fly open trips for most of January, CNBC reported on Friday. United flight attendants and Spirit cabin crews and pilots and others also receive additional compensation during the busy vacation period.

Airlines have tried to cancel flights in advance so customers don’t get stranded at the airport, overcrowding counters and scrambling to change plans. JetBlue announced this week that it will cut 1,280 flights from its schedule until mid-January to avoid last-minute cancellations as omicron Covid infection crews are on the sidelines.

American, which operates a large hub out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, on Saturday canceled 208 flights, or 7% of its operations, according to data from FlightAware. Chicago-based United has canceled 158.7% of its major flights. Delta canceled nearly 200 flights, or 9% of its Saturday schedule.

Airlines executives have said they expect travel demand to increase in 2022 and have prepared to increase their schedules and scramble to hire.

Southwest has exceeded its goal of hiring more than 5,700 employees, including on-board staff and extended offers, Greg Muccio, Southwest’s senior director of talent acquisition, wrote Thursday in a staff memo. The airline aims to have 8,000 additional employees next year.

The omicron variant is a new challenge for carriers, however.

“While we expect a full recovery in 2022, it will be a year of two halves,” Robin Hayes, CEO of JetBlue, said in a New Years staff note, which was seen by CNBC. “Our traditional lows, especially these coming weeks after the holidays and as COVID-19 cases increase, are going to be tough. “

But Hayes said JetBlue expects an “exceptionally busy summer and plans to take advantage of this opportunity as we continue to expand our fleet and offer lower fares on more routes.”

