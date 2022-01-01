US flight cancellations hit new holiday peak More than 2,600 were canceled on New Years Day





Top line

The United States recorded 2,616 flight cancellations on Saturday, a new peak this holiday season that continues to rise as poor weather conditions and staff shortages due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus have left thousands stranded on new Year’s Day.

A passenger wearing a breathing mask talks on her smartphone near the departures panel in January … [+] On December 31, 2020, at Rome Fiumicino Airport, as a number of airlines halted or reduced flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus. – The Italian government announced on January 30, 2020 that it was suspending all flights between Italy and China, adding that it was the first EU government to do so. China has advised its citizens to postpone overseas trips and has canceled group overseas trips, while several countries have urged their citizens to avoid traveling to China. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Cancellations jumped nearly 1,000 flights in the past day, surpassing the previous 2021 vacation record of 1,625 on New Years Eve, according to FlightAware flight tracker.

Southwest canceled 13% of its flights on Saturday, 472 a record among U.S. airlines and behind China Eastern for the most globally, with the airline citing winter storm Frida to Forbes as the main reason for the cancellations.

JetBlue delayed 167 flights, or 16% of its total fleet for New Years Day.

Chicago has been the hardest hit, with its two airports, Midway International and OHare International, recording more than 1,000 combined cancellations as a winter storm warning remains in effect in the Midway. Midway saw 58% of its flights canceled on New Years Day.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Forbes on Friday it expects flight delays throughout the weekend due to staff shortages linked to Covid-19.

In a press release Thursday, Delta Airlines scheduled 200-300 daily cancellations for the weekend due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus and inclement weather (the airline canceled 122 flights on Friday and 185 so far on Saturday).

Large number

Over 4,550. That’s the number of flights canceled worldwide on January 1.

Surprising fact

Total passenger throughput fell nearly 700,000 on New Year’s Eve from 2020, from about 2.3 million to 1.6 million, according to data from Transportation Security Administrations checkpoints.

Crucial quote

The national peak of Omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operations, United Airlines told Forbes. The airline has canceled 221 flights so far on Saturday.

Key context

The omicron variant continued to spread at an alarming rate in the United States, with more than 585,000 new cases reported on December 30, a new record, according to tracking data from the New York Times. The Centers for Disease Control lowered the recommended quarantine time for those who test positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days on Monday, with airlines calling for the change from CDC days earlier over fears of significant disruption to our workforce and our operations. White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday the change was implemented in part to bring employees back earlier and keep the company running smoothly.

