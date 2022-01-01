COVID cases continue to skyrocket, travel disruption abounds in early 2022: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





Travelers pass through Miami International Airport on Tuesday. Airlines canceled more than 2,400 flights in the United States at noon on Saturday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Joe Raedle / Getty Images .

In just a few weeks, the United States will mark two years since the country’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, and the number of new infections has never been higher.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 486,428 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, agency data showed.

The spike driven by the delta variant and the highly infectious but potentially milder omicron strain has grumbled holiday plans for many and presented a big question mark at the start of the New Year, now the country’s third in the pandemic.

Travelers face wave of flight cancellations

One area that has been turned upside down by the recent surge in COVID cases is air travel, and those who attempt to fly while on vacation continue to face an uphill battle to get off the tarmac.

Airlines canceled more than 2,400 flights in the United States at noon on Saturday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Chicago, which is also the subject of a winter storm warning, has seen hundreds of cancellations at its two major airports.

There were 2,000 other delays affecting US flights.

And more disruption to air travel could be on the way. The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that an increase in the number of air traffic control personnel who test positive for COVID could lead to more flight disruptions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“To maintain safety, the volume of traffic at some facilities could be reduced, which could lead to delays during peak periods,” an FAA spokesperson told the newspaper.

It is not just the airlines that have been affected by the recent increase. The CDC has said there has also been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among cruise ship staff and passengers, and it is warning people to avoid cruise travel regardless of their vaccination status. .

Colleges and Universities Switch to Online Courses to Start New Semester

The list of universities choosing to start the next semester with distance education also continues to grow.

Duke University, American University and Michigan State University were among those to announce this week that they are delaying the start of in-person classes to slow the spread of COVID on their campuses.

“I realize that students prefer to be in person, and so do I. But it’s important that we do it in a safe manner,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said in a statement. “Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying the campus in the coming weeks may be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus.”

They join other higher education institutions that had already announced their intention to start the new school year remotely early last month.

