UK Start Time TONIGHT, Live Stream, TV Channel, Undercard for Heavyweight Fight





LUIS ORTIZ returns to the ring on New Year’s Day in a big heavyweight fight alongside fellow contender Charles Martin.

Ortiz has not been in the ring since the summer when he knocked out opponent Alexander Flores in one round.

Luis Ortiz was beaten twice by Deontay Wilder through interruption.Credit: AP: Associated Press

Charles Martin lost to Anthony Joshua in 2016.Credit: Reuters

Prior to that, Ortiz lost to former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder by a seventh round KO.

Martin has fought six times since losing the world title to Anthony Joshua in 2016 and has won five, including one against Gerald Washington on the Wilder-Fury 2 undercard.

And now Ortiz and Martin clash for a chance to claim the heavyweight title in 2022.

When is Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin? Ortiz’s massive heavyweight clash with Charles Martin takes place on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The bout will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. UK fans can expect to see the match early in the morning on Sunday 2 January. What channels are they available for live streaming? Fit.TV will show the fight in England. Tickets to the event are $12.99 (9.60). The battle will take place close to 4:00 AM GMT. Ortiz vs Martin Main Card Luis Ortiz vs Charles Martin (12 Rounds – Heavyweight) Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron (10 Rounds – Heavyweight) Gerald Washington vs Ali Eren Demirezen (10 Rounds – Heavyweight) What Did They Say?

Ortiz said he’s giving South Florida fans a great New Year’s show and looking forward to winning the heavyweight title once more.

Charles Martin is a good fighter but he gets in my way.

“The only thing on my mind is to get into the ring and make a big remark in this fight to show once again why heavyweight fears me.

Nobody wants to fight me and nobody wants to fight Ortiz, so we need to fight each other well, Martin said.

I’m going to show the world why I deserve the title on January 1st. I have paid the dues and would like to get my belt back. Beating Ortiz takes you one step closer to that goal.

“To be a two-time heavyweight champion, you have to get over Ortiz first, and that’s what I’m going to do.

