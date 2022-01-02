U.S. officials ask AT&T and Verizon to delay 5G rollout over aviation industry concerns





Federal officials are urging the CEOs of AT&T and Verizon Communications to delay plans to introduce their new 5G wireless services to next week due to security concerns related to flight operations.

In a December 31 letter, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon Communications CEO Hans Vestberg to postpone plans to ‘Activation of the technology on Jan. 5 for up to two weeks while the FAA studies the potential for interference with flight operations.

Southwest Airlines pilots pre-check a 737 aircraft before a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington. (AP Photo / Mike Stewart / Getty Images)

According to Buttigieg and Dickson, failure to postpone these plans “will force the US aviation industry to take steps to protect the safety of the traveling public, especially during periods of low visibility or bad weather.”

These measures, according to the letter, “will cause widespread and unacceptable disruption as planes divert to other cities or flights are canceled, causing spillover effects throughout the US air transport system.”

According to Reuters, officials have already raised concerns over the 5G service that could interfere with sensitive aircraft electronics. One of these instruments is the radio altimeter (also called a radar altimeter), which measures the height of airplanes above the ground using radio waves. It provides a more accurate reading than a barometric altimeter.

AT&T and Verizon Communications previously agreed to a one-month lead time in the rollout of 5G technology, which delivers faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the Internet without slow it down.

According to Dickson and Buttigieg’s new proposal, the service would start as planned in January “with certain exceptions around priority airports”.

A Lufthansa flight arrives from Munich, Germany, as an American Airlines plane lands at Miami International Airport on Monday, November 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky / AP Newsroom)

However, the delay will give authorities time to identify priority airports “where a buffer zone would allow flight operations to continue safely while the FAA completes its assessments of the potential for interference around these airports”. letter.

The move is part of an overall goal to “protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and flight operations can coexist.”

Dickson and Buttigieg noted that the delay “advances this goal and avoids substantial disruption to flight operations – and the flying public – in the short term.”

Meanwhile, airline industry trade group Airlines for America has also warned of significant issues if the 5G rollout continues near major airports.

AT&T and VERIZON DELAY 5G DEPLOYMENT OVER FAA AIRCRAFT SAFETY ISSUES

“Planes will not be able to rely on radio altimeters for many flight procedures and therefore will not be able to land at some airports,” the group said in a filing Thursday.

The trade group said its 11 member airlines were faced with the need to reroute or cancel “thousands” of flights, resulting in losses exceeding $ 1 billion.

Verizon spokesman Richard Young said, “We received the letter a short time ago, after 6 p.m. on New Years Eve, and we will need time to review it.”

AT&T spokeswoman Kim Hart Jonson said the company is reviewing the letter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

