National Pension Age to 68? I am buying UK stocks to protect myself!





I can’t imagine surviving on £179.60 a week. But this is the reality of millions of pensioners who can only rely on state pensions. It assumes that they have contributed enough during their careers to be able to claim the full amount.

I don’t expect things to get better until I retire. The UK’s population is aging rapidly and the resulting financial burden has a direct impact on the national pension. In the economic aftermath of COVID-19, lawmakers are also considering further reducing support for the elderly.

5 stocks to build wealth after 50

As markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and many great companies are trading at discounted prices, now may be the time for smart investors to make potential trades.

But whether you’re a novice investor or a seasoned expert, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a difficult prospect in unprecedented times.

Fortunately, the Motley Fool UK analyst team has put on the shortlist five companies they believe to still have significant long-term growth prospects despite global upheaval.

We were sharing the name in a special free investment report that you can download today. And if you’re over 50, I believe these stocks can fit into any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to get your free copy now!

Fresh National Pension Risk?

The age at which to receive the National Pension Scheme increased to 66 last year. And, under current law, further increases are planned for the next several decades. The age at which people can claim will increase to 67 between 2026 and 2028 and again to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

However, a recently launched government review could move the target retirement age of 68 years earlier. Recommendations for increasing the age between 2037 and 2039 will be published in May 2023.

Why I Buy UK Stocks

Of course it may not happen. But even if I don’t, my retirement date has already been pushed back. But I want to control when I can break my proverbial work gloves. And I want to know that I have the financial means to live comfortably when I eventually retire.

This is why I chose to invest in UK stocks to build a nest for my retirement. According to the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association, an individual needs £33,600 a year to live comfortably after work. At current levels, the state pension is less than a third of that (£9,339.20 to be precise).

retire comfortably

It leaves a huge shortage that needs to be replenished. But I am confident that my investment strategy will allow me to enjoy a comfortable retirement. Long-term investors like me tend to earn an average of 8% per year. For example, people who buy UK stocks with the intention of holding them for more than 10 years have a good chance of making a lot of cash.

History shows that I don’t have to spend huge amounts of cash to protect my retirement plan. Let’s say I started investing £300 a month when I turned 30. By the time you turn 65, you could realistically expect to be able to create a cashpot of £642,770 to finance your post-work lifestyle.

This is why I continue to buy UK stocks despite the uncertain economic outlook for 2022. Of course, the stock market could be more volatile this year. However, in the long run, investing in stocks is a great way to generate significant amounts of cash. And this is more important than ever, as pressure on state pensions will only increase.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The views expressed about the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations we make on subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here, Motley Fool believes that taking into account a variety of insights can make you a better investor.

