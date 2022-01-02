



The British government has left Scottish ministers and officials in the dark for hours over a terrorist plot to blow up a plane in flight, a new cabinet document says.

A startling cut in communications led to Prime Minister Jack McConnell complaining directly to the Interior Minister for his failure to keep Edinburgh alive.

A top official of the Scottish Executives concluded that the August 2006 incident revealed a significant misunderstanding of the process at a high level in the UK.

Attorney General Cathy Jamieson then told the Cabinet that in other circumstances several hours of the matter could be decisive.

Other documents published by the National Records of Scotland show that the Scottish fire department failed to prepare for a terrorist attack similar to several London bombings of July 2005.

The terrorism-related communications problem arose on 10 August 2006 when the UK’s terror threat was upgraded to the highest level of risk, indicating that a terrorist attack attempt was considered imminent. It was relegated to ‘serious’ after 4 days.

The move to risky measures comes after Metropolitan Police stopped a London-based plan to detonate smuggled explosives as carry-on baggage on several transatlantic flights departing from British airports.

Home Secretary John Reed said there could be an unprecedented number of civilian casualties.

Seven men were finally convicted of conspiracy to murder and served between 20 and 40 years in prison. This conspiracy led to the 100ml limit on liquids in carry-on baggage that still exists today.

While discussing the episode with the Scottish Cabinet on 16 August, Jamison said he was very impressed with how Scottish officials responded.

But she was also concerned that the British government did not immediately notify the administration of the increased level of the terrorism threat, slowing the administration’s response.

She said her officials are due to meet with key cabinet officials next week.

The goal was to put in place procedures to reflect recent communications failures and to ensure prompt notification to future administrations and the Scottish Minister.

She also said that if the Deputy Secretary wrote a letter to Sir Richard Mottram, the Cabinet’s Undersecretary for Security and Intelligence, it would help “reinforce the concerns of Scottish ministers” about the loss of communications.

The prime minister said he had spoken to the deputy prime minister. [John Prescott] And on Thursday, August 10, the Home Secretary registered the administration’s concerns about communication delays and the potential impact it could have.

He said he would want ministers to be briefed appropriately as the situation develops and to ensure that any intervention that proves necessary is made at the earliest and most appropriate time.

Deputy Secretary of State John Elvidge said “there were additional communications failures at the time of reducing the UK’s threat level” and was “particularly disappointing”.

Complaints have been shown to work.

On October 25, the First Minister invited the Cabinet to note the improved liaison with Whitehall in emergency situations.

Earlier this year, Jamieson told his cabinet that the Scottish fire and rescue units were found to be unprepared for terrorism.

On January 25, she said, in light of the London bombings of 2005, she had asked the fire department’s chief inspectorate to assess “its ability to respond to major civilian emergencies, such as simultaneous terrorist attacks.”

Even with a skilled workforce and recent investments, it concluded that it “would not have been able to respond effectively to similar attacks.”

He said urgent decisions about the infrastructure were needed, including a new emergency radio system and the merging of eight control rooms into three.

Jamieson later supported the idea despite fears of union backlash, but the Cabinet delayed the decision on the control room because of safety and quality of service and “public perception of industrial relations.”

The relocation of the three control rooms took another 10 years, and SNP consolidated eight local fire stations into one.

