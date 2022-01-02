Neal: My picks for who will inspire us in Minnesota sports in 2022





Day 1, 2022. The start of a new year. And the beginnings are brilliant.

No one knows what will happen in 2022, but everyone is hoping the New Year will be the best ever. The possibilities are intoxicating.

Going from December 31 to January 1 is just one day, but it represents a mental ramp off to a road with a better destination. We want a better year and to improve. There is a reason why health clubs do a massacre as soon as champagne bottles are emptied.

Sport could provide the best platform for turning the schedule around. “Wait until next year” is here. Teams that stink in 2021 have another chance to get it right. Teams that were close to glory may dream of taking a new step.

As we put 2021 to bed and wake up to a brand new 2022, today is a day of optimism. You, your favorite athlete, your favorite team could all have a great year.

Need a boost to increase your optimism? I want to help. Here I offer you three sources of optimism from the Minnesota sports scene, to inspire us, to help us create our own hope for the New Year. I have chosen a player, a team and a sports leader who I predict will bring excitement, glory, a moment of well-being or just old-fashioned inspiration in the year to come.

The player

Napheesa Collier, Lynx

Either way or two, Napheesa Collier will win big in 2022.

The Lynx star forward is already a two-time WNBA star in just three seasons in the league. She plays for a team that competes for a championship every year. The Lynx finished last season 17-3 but were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs, so there’s an urge to take it further.

“We’re going to keep improving, especially with the squad we have,” Collier told me this week. “We’ve got some really good pieces. And it’s about building that team chemistry. We’ve had a lot of injuries, and it’s been hard for us to pick up our pace for a second. Most of our team’s comeback is going. be a huge benefit to us because we can continue to build on what we had last year. “

Basketball, however, will be knocked down a notch this year on his priority list. Collier, 25, recently announced that she and her fiance, Alex Bazzell, are expecting a baby girl in May. That means Collier will at least miss the start of the upcoming season.

She’s up for this work-life balance challenge, and she said she wanted to have more than one child. Having a smooth pregnancy is the top priority now, so her playing career will be on hold for now.

In the last collective agreement with the league, the players’ association made sure that the maternity provisions were part of the agreement, so that Collier is protected there and can return to court whenever she is. is ready.

“I’m trying to figure it out,” Collier said. “There are a lot of moving parts between me and my partner, Alex. So we try to do our best and find what is best for both of our careers and our growing family.”

She’ll be a Home Mom and, when she’s ready to come back, Phee on the court. This is Collier’s double-double winner for 2022.

The team

Minnesota Savage

On September 23, the Wild met on the first day of training camp. General Manager Bill Guerin called the team together for a meeting.

“What does all this mean?” Guerin asked his team before asking Jared Spurgeon the question. “Play hard and have fun,” Spurgeon said.

Guérin replied: “It’s about winning”, while including a pungent adjective.

The scene is featured in the television series “Becoming Wild”. What we didn’t know at the time was how much the team would mimic Guerin’s simple declarative statement.

Guerin turned the roster upside down, parted ways with stalwarts Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, watched Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman blossom, found a reliable goalkeeper in Cam Talbot, and locked prodigy Kirill Kaprizov in a contract. of several years.

Until this recent four-game losing streak, it was all about ringing victory for the Wild. Sitting 19-9-2 as he prepares to play St. Louis in the Winter Classic at Target Field, the Wild looks like it could be tough for someone in the playoffs.

Guerin was asked a week ago about his post when training camp opened.

“The guys took this to heart,” Guerin told me. “I think the guys want to hear that. We’re trying to win. There are no participation medals. We don’t pay guys to play. Anyone can play. We pay guys to win.”

It doesn’t matter who gets things done with the Wild. Victor Rask could be a healthy zero one night and then appear with a three-point game the next day. Hartman, with 14 goals, is set to beat his career high of 19 in one season. Marcus Foligno is second on the team in goals and first in penalty minutes as he proves he can turn on the lamp and light up opponents who cross the line.

And they did so despite injuries, COVID concerns, a slow goal start from Kaprizov (who still leads the team in points) and Kevin Fiala’s early struggles.

The fan base is powered on. The league took note. The Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL and are ready for a special second half.

The leader

Andrea Yoch, President and Co-Founder of the Minnesota Women’s Soccer Team

Drafts of the league schedule for the upcoming inaugural season of the United Soccer League (USL) W-League have come out, and Andrea Yoch has taken a close look at them.

Yoch, president and co-founder of the Minnesota Women’s Pre-Professional Team, so new it doesn’t have a name yet, continues to cross out on May 20, which could be opening weekend, as a possible home game. It was then that her son, Ben, graduated from Boston College.

Mom also went to Boston College, becoming the school’s first female sports editor. Yoch dreamed of a career as a sports journalist at the time, even falling under the mentorship of Boston Globe legend Jackie MacMullan.

Yoch discovered that sports writing can make it difficult to build a family, and she gave up on that dream while staying in the sport. “So I switched to the business side,” said Yoch, “and football became part of my consciousness.”

Yoch has worked in radio, television, marketing, and promotions. She competed in the 1992 Super Bowl at the Metrodome and served on a committee for the 2018 Super Bowl at US Bank Stadium. She spent three years as an executive with Minnesota United shortly before that club joined Major League Soccer. She also helped promote the international soccer matches that took place in the city.

During this time, her two sons played football and her husband followed the English Premier League. They enjoyed the atmosphere in the stands as supporters.

“I loved how different the sport was and how the crowd was different from other sports that I had traditionally supported, such as baseball, football and hockey,” she said.

His life’s work and his life as a fan have brought Yoch to this point. The USL W-League will debut in May, and a franchise run by Yoch and other Minnesota women will be part of it. College players can participate in this pre-professional league without affecting their eligibility. Trials will take place next week.

Later in January, the team name will be announced and the group will continue to finalize plans for a field site. And there is the question of this timeline. Yoch can’t miss his son’s graduation ceremony.

“I just hope,” she said, “that May 20 is an away game.”

Before and after May 20, Yoch will pave the way for Minnesota’s new sports startup. The club will be run by women, a first here. Inspiring, indeed.

