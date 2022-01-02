The King of Mask Singer UK reveals the identity of the first celebrity in Series 3





The King of Mask Singer UK Series 3, Episode 1 spoilers follow.

The King of Mask Singer England has confirmed the identity of the first celebrity to be eliminated from Series 3.

The Saturday (January 1) kickoff show featured Mushroom and Robobunny, Donuts and Chandelier, and finally, Lionfish vs. Firework, six masked celebrities vying for the jury again.

Following a studio audience vote and the usual guessing game of judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora, Robobunny, Donuts and Lionfish are confirmed to be safe and move on to next week’s show.

Following the panel’s deliberations, Jonathan confirmed that he would save Firework and Mushroom.

Vincent Dolman ITV

It was the judges’ last guess time. Mo suggested Debbie McGee, Davina suggested Claire Richards of Steps, Rita suggested Rachel Riley of Countdown, and Jonathan thought Chandelier was West End star Elaine Paige.

So, who was the first celebrity to take off the mask? Welcome to M-People’s lead singer, Heather Small, the King of Mask Singer! The judges were surprised to see her.

Bandicoot TVITV

“I’m such a big fan, you know this? Oh my gosh! I love your song. I listen to it every day!” said Mo, who had previously guessed the Lionfish’s Heather.

Heather has intentionally disguised her singing voice to make the guessing game difficult, and confirmed that the belly on her head is included as her full initials are ‘HMS’.

She added that her mother, who had not spoken about her appearance, was “so surprised” that she was involved.

This content is taken from Twitter. You can find the same content in other formats or find more information on their website.

Heather said she found her clue package, which included references to her first band Hot House after the show and her solo song ‘Proud’, the official anthem of the 2012 London Olympics bid, really challenging.

“I’ve approved clues that are too abstract,” she said. It would not have been easy for the panel. The researcher was nice and jogged my memories of my career.”

She also praised her ‘complex’ and ‘beautiful’ outfits, and said she would like to go to London Fashion Week if she could wear it one more time.

Kieron McCarran/Bandicot TVITV

Fans can expect even more surprising reveals and perhaps embarrassing speculations from the judges over the next few weeks.

Ora recently teased, “I think this series is the most difficult because people see our strengths.”

“I always listen to my voice. Jonathan and Mo are very strong in comedic and Davina knows everyone! It’s difficult right now because I’m adjusting the intonation and singing voices I always rely on.

Vincent Dolman ITV

RELATED: ITV reveals the future of Masked Dancer UK

“You don’t know what to expect and it’s so much fun that I’m even on the show.”

On the second night of the premiere of The Masked Singer UK’s two-part series, Rockhopper, Traffic Cone, Poodle, Snow Leopard, Panda and Bagpipes compete in a second group.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Sunday (January 2) on ITV.

