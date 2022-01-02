



The U.S. military on Friday congratulated the late actress Betty White on her service in World War II. In 1941 White volunteered for the American Women’s Voluntary Services. White died on Friday at the age of 99, just days before her 100th birthday, Jan. 17. Loading Something is loading.

As millions of fans mourn beloved TV star Betty White, who died on Friday at the age of 99, the U.S. military paid tribute to the actress for one of her first and most important roles in volunteer during WWII.

In a statement released Friday, the military wing mourned White’s death and detailed his association with the military.

“We are saddened by the passing of Betty White,” the military said in a statement on Twitter. “Not only was she an incredible actress, she also served in WWII as a member of the American Women’s Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off screen.”

White found work in modeling in the late 1930s, but put her broader aspirations on hold during World War II in order to work with the American Women’s Voluntary Services (AWVS) in 1941.

AWVS sent women volunteers to take on roles such as fighting fires, driving ambulances and trucks, and aerial photography.

In an interview with Cleveland magazine in 2010, White said his mission was to drive a PX truck of supplies to the barracks in the Hollywood Hills while watching dances for the departing troops at night.

“It was a weird, lopsided time with everything,” White told the magazine, “which I’m sure young people are going through now.”

White, a staple of many game shows, including “Password” and “The Hollywood Squares” from the 1960s to the 1980s, was also well known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on the 1970s CBS sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show, ”Rose Nylund on the NBC sitcom“ The Golden Girls ”and Elka Ostrovsky on the TV Land sitcom“ Hot in Cleveland ”.

She developed tremendous success among many young Americans thanks to her role in the 2009 film “The Proposal” and her appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2010.

Many young Americans were also drawn to White by airing old episodes of “Golden Girls,” which originally aired on television for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992.

White died within days of her 100th birthday, which is believed to have been Jan. 17.

In a People post celebrating the actress, White told the magazine’s Liz McNeil and Dory Jackson in an interview several weeks ago that being “born a flirtatious optimist” was the source of her sunny character.

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she told the publication. “I always find the positive.”

At the time, White also joked that his longevity came from his diet.

“I try to avoid anything that is green. I think it works,” she said.

