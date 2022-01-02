New high-performance Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 starting at 155,000 in UK





Mercedes-AMG’s new high-performance electric sedan, the EQS 53 4Matic+, is now available to order for under 155,000. With a choice of two trim levels, Touring and Night Edition, the new model is essentially a faster version of the standard EQS luxury sedan already on sale.

Both variants are powered by a dual-motor AMG electric drivetrain that offers all-wheel drive and produces 649bhp. In turn, these motors are powered by a 107.8 kWh battery pack, providing up to 358 miles of zero-emission motoring on a full charge.

In its standard form, the EQS 53 can sprint from 0-62 mph to a top speed of 137 mph in 3.8 seconds, but even more can be achieved with the optional AMG Performance Package. Only available in the Night Edition version, this package boosts power to 751bhp and cuts the 0-62mph time to 3.4 seconds.

This allows us to guess which version of the EQS 53 has the sportiest intentions. The Touring model retains the luxurious styling of the standard EQS, while the Night Edition offers a more aggressive AMG bodykit and some sporty interior features.

However, both models come with leather upholstery, a Burmester sound system, a 360-degree parking camera, AMG body styling and a hyperscreen package that includes a massive touchscreen infotainment system and an augmented reality head-up display. Other features include Active Parking Assist and Driving Assistance Package Plus, designed to reduce the driver’s workload.

The Night Edition model features 21-inch alloy wheels and a performance-focused AMG body style, flat-bottomed steering wheel and sports pedals. These features not only improve performance, but can be enhanced with the 8,995 AMG performance package that adds a ceramic composite braking system, increased top speed (up to 155 mph) and carbon fiber trim.

The Touring model, meanwhile, comes with a more understated style, 22-inch alloy wheels and interior ambient lighting. And that character can be extended with the addition of the optional Rear Luxury Lounge Package, available for 2,995 and adding exclusive nappa leather comfort seats in black. Electrically adjustable rear and rear tablet, neck and shoulder heating in the rear and climate control in the rear. The package also offers comfortable rear armrests, wireless charging and multi-contour seats in the rear, advanced rear seat heating and an additional USB port.

