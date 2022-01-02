US striker Ricardo Pepi to move for $ 20million to Augsburg





FC Dallas and USA international striker Ricardo Pepi are set to finalize a deal that would see him land with Bundesliga club FC Augsburg, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Fabrizio Romano and 90min were the first to signal the impending deal.

The sources said if the deal goes through, the transfer fee would be in the range of $ 20 million plus add-ons, with a 10% sales percentage going to Dallas on any future move. The base transfer fee would be the highest for a local player in Major League Soccer history. Alphonso Davies’ move from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich exceeded that number, but it included incentives.

Pepi’s arrival at Augsburg would see him reinforce an attack in desperate need of goals. Augsburg is in 15th place, just above the relegation zone. His tally of 17 goals in 17 games is tied for the fourth worst mark in the Bundesliga as the winter break approaches.

Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg were thought to be the first to land Pepi, but it now appears Augsburg won the race to sign the American.

Pepi has seen his reputation and form soar over the past 12 months. He has scored 13 goals in 31 league appearances this season for Dallas. This culminated in a call-up of the US men’s team where he scored three goals – all in the World Cup qualifiers – in seven appearances.

In total, Pepi has scored 16 goals in 57 league and playoff appearances for Dallas.

