United States withdraws Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from AGOA trade agenda | Conflict News

The United States has excluded Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea from a duty-free trade program due to alleged human rights violations and recent coups.

In a statement on Saturday, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said he had terminated the three-country Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) due to actions taken by each of their governments. in violation of the AGOA statutes.

He said the United States was deeply concerned about the gross, internationally recognized human rights violations being perpetrated by the Ethiopian government and other parties amid the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia, as well. than by the unconstitutional change of governments in Guinea and Mali.

There was no immediate comment from the Washington embassies of the three African countries.

AGOA trade laws provide sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the United States if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as removing barriers to U.S. trade and investment and progressing to political pluralism.

In 2020, 38 countries were eligible for AGOA.

In its statement on Saturday, the USTR said Ethiopia, Mali and Guinea could still join the pact if they abide by the provisions of the statutes.

Each country has clear benchmarks for a path to reintegration and the administration will work with their governments to achieve this goal, he said.

US President Joe Biden announced in November that Ethiopia would be cut off from the AGOA duty-free trade program due to alleged human rights violations in the north of the country.

War in Ethiopia’s Tigray region erupted in November 2020 amid a power struggle between the Tigrayan leadership and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Abiy. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the 13-month conflict, while around 400,000 face famine in Tigray alone.

The conflict has also destabilized the region, sending tens of thousands of refugees to Sudan, withdrawing Ethiopian soldiers from war-torn Somalia and using the army of the neighboring nation of Eritrea.

The US decision to suspend Ethiopia’s trade benefits threatens the country’s textile industry, which supplies global fashion brands, and the country’s burgeoning hopes of becoming a hub for light manufacturing.

It also increases the pressure on a shocked economy, the coronavirus pandemic and high inflation.

Ethiopia’s Commerce Ministry said in November it was extremely disappointed with Washington’s announcement, saying the move would reverse economic gains and unfairly affect and harm women and children.

