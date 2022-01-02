Omicron: 2,000 flights canceled on New Years Day in the United States





Travelers are seen at LaGuardia Airport in New York, the United States, November 24, 2021. / Xinhua

Travelers are seen at LaGuardia Airport in New York, the United States, November 24, 2021. / Xinhua

More than 2,000 flights were canceled on New Years Day as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to disrupt airline operations during the vacation travel season in the United States.

According to Flight-Aware, a flight tracking website, 2,311 flights entering, departing or within the United States were canceled at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, and another 424 flights were delayed.

Southwest has the most cancellations among major U.S. carriers with 457 flights canceled at 7:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, nearly 190 American Airlines flights have been canceled in addition to 180 Delta flights and 142 United flights. JetBlue had 118 canceled flights and Spirit had 91.

“The disruption continued throughout the holiday week, stranding holiday travelers at airports across the country,” Fox Business reported.

Major carriers such as Delta, United and JetBlue have all accused the Omicron variant of causing personnel problems which ultimately led to flight cancellations, according to the report.

Earlier this week, a United spokesperson noted that it was not clear when normal operations would resume.

Flight delays and cancellations linked to staff shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry over the past year.

The latest disruptions come at a time when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) predicted that the volume of trips would be close to pre-pandemic levels.

Source (s): Xinhua News Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsaf.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-02/Omicron-2-000-flights-canceled-on-New-Year-s-Day-in-U-S–16tMxFXtEcg/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos