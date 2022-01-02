Experts say there has been a surge in sightings of big cats in rural England after the lockdown.





Experts have argued that the increase in big cat sightings across the British countryside is due to the animals becoming bolder after the lockdown.

Frank Tunbridge, an expert on big cats who has studied big cats for years, compared the way these animals roam the country to the way foxes hunt for food.

The 74-year-old has received numerous emails and phone calls about sightings of big cats, many of them across the West Country.

Devon and Cornwall are prime examples.

In 2021, a man faced Caracal at Dartmoor, Devon.

The 36-year-old said he saw a big, sand-colored cat with black stripes and black ears on a short trip in Devon.

Native to parts of Africa, Asia and Pakistan, the caracal is described as a small member of the family of large cats.

Vacationers rented an Airbnb, a converted bus, on the edge of Dartmoor at the end of May, and while walking through Whistman’s Woods and Powder Works found a “creature” watching him from just three feet away. .

“It’s rare to see wild caracals in the UK, but Dartmoor is “a vast wilderness area,” adds big cat expert Frank Tunbridge.

At the same time, we saw a lot of big cats all over Cornwall.

A single puma has been reported to have crossed the A39, and other wild cats have been found from Roche to Penryn.

Tunbridge went on to say: “The idea that carnivorous big cats, whose explanations to the vast majority of the British public resemble black panthers or cougars, stalk our forests and fields, is unbelievable.

But for Witnesses who observe up close one of these hard-to-find, secret creatures, the experience is unforgettable and will live with them forever.

So are they there or aren’t they?

The whole theme of ‘big cats’ living and thriving within the UK has continued for decades without a satisfactory conclusion.

Although the evidence for their existence is overwhelming. Confirmed DNA, facts such as deer slaughtered and consumed in a certain way, big cat footprints, etc.

There is no doubt that these animals existed as a result of the release and escape of private collections over the years. They secretly breed and spread throughout the British Isles to become naturalized and are now part of our diverse exotic wildlife.

Many of these big cats are hybrids that faithfully breed to their current breed. 70% of the reports I get point to this in their descriptions of cats.”

Reports of sightings of big cats are increasing across the UK (Image: Getty).

Along with a few other counties in southwest England, Somerset has become a reported hotspot for witnessing this rare feled.

Since the lockdown began, they have become more daring and can often be seen up close in cities and towns, sometimes prowling for food similar to city foxes.

The area’s huge deer populations are their main food source, and small muntjac and large roe deer are ideal for them. As the saying goes, ‘where there is food there is food’.

In general, reports of big cats appear to occur in one area for a while, then progress and reappear in the same area after about a year.

Most of these visible cats are black and in some ways similar to the black panther, but some fawn-colored large cats exhibit puma-like characteristics.

These large cats are harmless to humans. They should be considered an interesting addition to the British wildlife scene.

