Chaos at US airports continues as more than 2,600 flights are canceled | Coronavirus pandemic News





FlightAware says more than 2,600 flights have been canceled in the United States, nearly 4,600 worldwide.

Air travel continues to be severely disrupted in the United States, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of an upsurge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the Omicron variant.

The United States canceled 2,604 flights on Saturday, more than half of the 4,529 canceled worldwide, shortly after 4:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. GMT), according to the tracking site FlightAware.

Among international carriers, China Eastern has canceled more than 500 flights, or about a quarter of its total, and Air China has canceled more than 200 flights, a fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

Cancellations in the United States represent the highest one-day toll since just before Christmas, when airlines began reporting staff shortages due to rising COVID infections among crews.

The worst-hit U.S. airline was Southwest, which had to cancel 450 flights nationwide, or 13 percent of its flight schedule, according to the site.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have canceled more than 200 flights each, and United Airlines has canceled more than 150.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, has grounded 480 flights, a quarter of its schedule. A spokesperson said the weather in the cities of Chicago, Denver and Detroit as well as a spike in COVID were to blame.

Chicago airports were particularly hard hit due to harsh weather conditions, with a snowstorm expected in the area on Saturday afternoon and overnight.

Over 800 flights were cleaned at OHare Airport and over 250 at Midway Airport.

More than 12,000 US flights have been canceled since December 24.

Airlines say they are taking action to reduce cancellations. United are offering to pay pilots triple or more of their regular wages to take open flights for most of January. Spirit Airlines has reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crew until Tuesday, a union spokeswoman said.

The global airline industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Many pilots, flight attendants and other staff are absent from work after contracting COVID, or are quarantined after coming into contact with an infected person.

