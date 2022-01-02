UK Weather: Meteorological Department issues warning of strong gusts with snow next week





Forecasters have warned that it will be windy in parts of the UK today, with strong gusts and snow expected to cause havoc later this week.

The southwest will be wet and windy today (January 2) after the region’s mild weather during the Christmas period.

And the Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow warning covering the Highlands of Northern Scotland, Alien Siar and Strathclyde between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A 30 mph gust will hit Bristol, Gloucestershire and Somerset later today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that storms can cause traffic disruptions and power outages.

The yellow warning said, “Some coastal routes, shorelines and coastal communities are likely to be impacted by splashes and/or large waves.”

Additional warnings have been issued for Angus, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland on Tuesday and Wednesday of up to 15 cm of snow and winds of up to 70 mph.

Here’s the weather service’s forecast for the southwest: “Early rain from the east clears soon and most people leave sunshine to start the day. A second torrential rain with a gust of wind arrives in Cornwall by mid-morning and then sweeps away. East in all parts. The showers will continue. will.”

That’s because West Country is also expected to remain warm next week.

The South West was unusually mild through December, with New Year’s Eve temperatures recorded at 15.8C on Merrifield, Somerset. And Bristol and Gloucestershire aren’t far behind with a 15C maximum recorded at 1pm.

Meteorologists have confirmed that temperatures can stay in the mid-teens and today’s highs are expected to reach 13 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, forecaster Craig Snell said that “2022 will be an exceptionally mild start.”

Mr. Snell said the average temperature in December and early January is usually around 7-8 degrees, and the warmer temperatures this year are due to the southwest wind sweeping across the country, The Mirror reported.

He added that while higher temperatures are generally local, “many places” saw highs of 15C during December.

However, sub-zero temperatures and snow are expected to arrive at the end of January.

