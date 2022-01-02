Woman who got off plane loses 2,000 because of Brexit passport rules





A woman said she felt frustrated after being kicked out of a flight to Spain and ruining New Year’s Eve due to little-known changes to post-Brexit passport rules.

Aya Shillingford, 36, said on Thursday morning that her passport had been issued for more than 10 years and that she could not travel to the EU under new post-Brexit directives, after employees were forced to take her from a Jet2 plane to Tenerife. After escorting him, he said it was devastated.

She planned to spend New Year’s Eve on the island with her partner Gareth and friends, but is now on the verge of losing nearly 2,000 as her last minute vacation has to be canceled.

Shillingford told Standard that he plans to fly a Jet2 from Stansted Airport at 9:50 on Thursday morning and return on January 8th.

After going through security and boarding the plane, she was told that her passport was invalid and was escorted off the plane.

A Jet2 official said that although the passport expiration date is June 28, 2022, it cannot go to the European Union (EU) because it has been more than 10 years since the passport was issued.

We arrived at the airport on time, went through security and dropped off our bags. At the security and flight gates, two staff had already checked their passports and didn’t raise any issues, Aya said.

But when we got on the plane, there was a sudden commotion. The Jet2 clerk took my passport and said sorry but I couldn’t board the plane. This was published 10 years ago.

Then we did the frog march off the plane and back to the airport. Everyone was looking at us.

Aya and Gareth had to cancel their New Year’s Eve plans.

/ Aya Schillingford

Returning to the gate, the Jet2 employee told Shillingford that she had no way to get on the plane, arguing that it was her fault for not checking for passport validity changes since Brexit.

At this point the shock began to dissipate and I was just sobbing. She added that she was looking forward to spending some time after a tough year.

While the UK was in the European Union, a UK passport was valid until its expiry date. Many passports issued in the UK are valid for up to 10 years and 9 months due to government policies allowing unused time for the renewal process.

However, after the end of the post-Brexit transition period, UK passport holders are now considered third country nationals, subject to a number of new rules.

British citizens can continue to travel to Canada, the United States and other countries until the expiration date of their passport.

However, to travel to the EU, a UK passport must meet two conditions.

According to the government website: Passport must be less than 10 years old on the day of entry (check issue date).

Passport must be valid for at least 3 months from the expected departure date (check expiry date).

The government has asked the European Commission to clarify the 10-year rule, but emphasizes that the guidelines for Schengen border guards will not be updated until spring 2022.

Psychotherapist Ms Shillingford claimed that Jet2 did not give instructions on changing passports, even after booking vacations about three months ago. She was later told that the airline would not refund the cost of the trip.

In light of these changes, Secretary Shillingford said ministers and the travel industry must make the changes more explicit so that others do not face the same fate.

She said everyone was so confused that this affected a lot of people.

You’ll need an emergency passport to catch the plane, Schillingford said, but your next reservation is January 4 in Liverpool. My New Year’s Eve was ruined, she added.

A Jet2 spokesperson told Standard: We always follow government advice regarding passport validity and remind our customers to validate their passports in their pre-departure communications.

You can also find more information on how to verify that your passport is valid for travel and meets government guidelines by directing you to the Travel Requirements page of our website.

Unfortunately Ms Shillingfords passport was not valid for the trip and our team noticed this before boarding. I would like to apologize to Ms Shillingford for this experience.

