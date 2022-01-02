The 2022 U.S. women’s hockey roster led by Knight and Coyne Schofield





The 2022 Olympic women’s hockey team was named Saturday in the second intermission of the Winter Classic.

The 23-member team is led by Hilary Knight, who will make her fourth Olympic appearance in Beijing. Four other members of the American squad Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein will compete in their third Olympics.

In total, 15 of the 23 players have Olympic experience. Thirteen members of the 2018 gold medal-winning squad will return to Beijing, while two 2014 Olympians, Alex Carpenter and Megan Bozek, both excluded from the 2018 U.S. roster, will return to the Olympic Games.

U.S. Women’s Hockey List in 2022:

Goalkeepers:

Alex Cavallini (née Rigsby) (Delafield, Wisconsin) Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colorado) Maddie Rooney (Andover, Minn.)

Defense:

Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, CA) Megan Bozek (Buffalo Grove, Ill.) Jincy Dunne (OFallon, Missouri) Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Ill.) Caroline Harvey (Salem, NH) Megan Keller (Farmington, Michigan) Lee Stecklein (Roseville) , Minnesota)

Forward:

Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights, Minn.) Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth, Minn.) Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.) Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Ill.) Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.) Brianna Decker (Douseman, Wisconsin .) Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.) Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn.) Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan) Hayley Scamurra (Getzville), NY) Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn.)

Knight, 32, is on the way to becoming the oldest female Olympic female hockey player in history (a record currently held by Julie Chu).

The roster also includes two teenage girls: Caroline Harvey and Abbey Murphy, both 19 years old. Harvey and Murphy were teammates at the 2019 and 2020 Women’s Under-18 World Championships, where Brianna Decker was their assistant coach.

Abby Roque, a member of the Wahnapitae First Nation, will be the first Indigenous woman to play hockey for the United States at the Olympics.

There aren’t a lot of native gamers playing, especially in the US, so a big part for me is trying to show you can do it, Roque said on TODAY in November.

Since 2018, five members of the 2018 gold medal team have retired: Meghan Duggan, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Kacey Bellamy and Gigi Marvin.

READ MORE VIA OLYMPICTALK: United States Olympic Women’s Hockey List Named

Another member of the 2018 Olympic team, Kali Flanagan, was invited to the US team centralization program as Beijing approached, but was sacked. Flanagan has since signed with the Boston Pride of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

What do we expect from the American women’s hockey team at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games?

Since women’s hockey debuted on the Olympic program in 1998, all but one gold medal game has been played in the United States and Canada. This tradition seems likely to continue in Beijing.

The US women’s hockey team will compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics as the reigning Olympic champion, while the Canadians have won the most recent world title.

Canada won the majority of exhibition games this fall (4-2), although the last three games of the pre-Olympic series have been called off due to Covid-19. And for what it’s worth: Prior to the Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Olympics, there was a negative correlation between the team that won the exhibition series and the team that won Olympic gold.

While the United States and Canada remain fierce rivals on the ice, since 2018 players from both teams have worked closely together off the ice to create a sustainable women’s professional league that pays a living wage.

In May 2019, more than 200 female hockey players (including all graduate members of current U.S. and Canadian national teams) announced that they would not play in any North American league, essentially boycotting the NWHL (since renamed PHF).

Knight and Coyne Schofield currently sit on the PWHPA Board of Directors alongside some of their international rivals including Brianne Jenner and Sarah Nurse from Canada.

We know what we deserve. And we can’t settle for less than that, because if we do that means the next generation will have to suffer as well, Coyne Schofield told On Her Turf in October.

The Olympic women’s hockey tournament kicks off on Thursday February 3 in Beijing (the night of Wednesday February 2 in the US) before the opening ceremony on February 4. See below for a full rundown of the US team schedule for 2022. Winter Olympics.

US Women’s Hockey Group game schedule for the 2022 Winter Olympics: Game date / time (US Eastern Time) Date / time (Beijing, China) US vs. Finland (END ) February 5 at 8:10 a.m. EST February 3 at 9:10 p.m. CST United States vs. Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) February 5 at 8:10 a.m. EST February 5 at 9:10 p.m. CST United States vs. Switzerland (SUI) February 6 at 8:10 a.m. EST February 6 at 9:10 p.m. CST United States vs. Canada (CAN) February 7 at 11:10 p.m. EST February 8 at 12:10 p.m. CST Women’s Hockey Playoff Round & Medal Schedule 2022 Winter Olympics: Game Date / Time (Eastern US Time) United) Date / Time (Beijing, China) Quarter-final # 1 February 10 at 11:10 p.m. EST February 11 at 12:10 p.m. CST Quarter-final 2 February 11 at 8:10 a.m. EST February 11 at 9:10 p.m. CST Quarter-final 2 February 11 at 8:10 a.m. EST February 11 at 9:10 p.m. CST Quarterfinal Final 3 February 11 at 11:10 p.m. EST February 12 at 12:10 p.m. CST Quarter-final 4 February 12 at 3:40 a.m. EST February 12 at 4:40 p.m. CST Semifinal # 1 February 13 at 11:10 p.m. EST February 14 at 12:10 p.m. EST Semi-Final # 2 February 14 at 8:10 a.m. EST February 14 at 9:10 p.m. CST Fe Bronze Medal Game February 16 at 6:30 a.m. EST February 16 at 7:30 p.m. CST Medal Game d’or February 16 at 11:10 p.m. EST February 17 at 12:10 p.m. CST

