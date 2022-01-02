London Covid: Cases in 32 boroughs as UK records an additional 154 coronavirus-related deaths





Official data show that the UK has reported an additional 162,572 new COVID cases and 154 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The UK government said 154 more people have died in the UK in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are currently 174,000 registered deaths in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

The government usually publishes daily figures for the UK as a whole, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland did not release data today.

According to government statistics, 12,395 people in the UK were hospitalized for Corona 19 on New Year’s Eve, the highest number since 12,449 people were hospitalized on February 25 last year.

Record-breaking Covid rates have prompted calls for UK to introduce stricter measures (Image: Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Health Minister Sajid Javid welcomed the UK’s least restrictive measures in Europe in 2022, with the UK government continuing to keep nightclubs open and hospitality further measures to celebrate the new year.

He wrote in the Daily Mail: Restraining our freedoms should be an absolute last resort, and the British public should expect us to do everything we can to avoid it, the Health Minister said.

Since I took on this role six months ago, Ive has also been seriously aware of the enormous health, social and economic costs of closure.

So I decided that we should give ourselves the best chance we can live with the virus and avoid stringent measures in the future.

Below is a complete list of cases for each London Borough, in order of highest to lowest infection rate per 100,000 population.

Rambes 6,810 (2,116.10 per 100,000 population)

Lewis Ham 6,409 (2,099.20)

Croydon 7,878 (2,027.50)

Bexley 5,047 (2,024.50)

Southwark 6,424 (2007.40)

Sea ice 5,222 (2,003.40)

Sutton 4,138 (1,992.20)

Merton 4,052 (19962.70)

Bromley 6,530 (1,962.40)

Greenwich 5,651 (1,955.10)

Wansworth 6,428 (1,949.40)

Barking and Dagenham 4,008 (1,872)

Haringay 4,985 (1,871.50)

Hammersmith & Fulham 3,387 (1,845.30)

Waltham Forest 4,944 (1,785.20)

Brent 5,706 (1,740.90)

Islington 4,223 (1,702)

Kingston upon Thames 3,035 (1,694.20)

Ealing 5,745 (1,688)

Red Bridge 5,140 (1,681.60)

Hackney and City of London 4,880 (1,671.90)

Richmond upon Thames 3,312 (1,671.50)

Newham 5,793 (1,630.60)

Hounslow 4,402 (1,619.80)

Tower Hamlet 5,374 (1,618.80)

Harrow 4,044 (1,602.60)

Healing Dawn 4,758 (1,539.70)

Kensington and Chelsea 2,389 (1,523)

Westminster 3,712 (1,375.60)

Camden 3,797 (1,358.40)

