



Manchester restaurant Bull & Bear takes first place in a new survey of the best Sunday roasts across the UK.

The city center restaurant boasts celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s food menu and is located inside the luxurious Stock Exchange Hotel, co-owned by former Manchester United and England star Gary Neville.

The Bull & Bear Sunday roast menu is now on the top 10 list for 2021 by review site Rate Good Roasts, taking second place behind Great British Menu winner James Cochran’s 12:51 London restaurant.

The Bank in Delph is one of three Greater Manchester restaurants in the top 10, with Edinburgh Castle in Ancoats tied at #6 and Edinburgh Castle in Ancoats in #7.

Manchester’s Bull & Bear Restaurant (Image: ABNM Photo)

In fact, North of England finished third in the top four with The Wheatsheaf Inn in Brigsteer, Cumbria in #3 and Crosby’s Mustard and Co in #4.

This list was written by @RateGoodRoasts, who has a team of reviewers who travel across the country devouring Sunday Roasts to find the best.

They reviewed over 100 roasts and this is the fourth Top 10 list.

Previous winners include York’s Roots and Fulham’s The Harwood Arms.

The Rate Good Roasts Top 10 ranked Manchester’s Bull and Bear as the best.

Each place is rated against the same ten criteria used to calculate the percentage score.

Bull & Bear scored an impressive 95% with top marks for meat, potatoes and the restaurant’s quality of service, drinks, sides and setting.

Is there another restaurant that should have made it into the top 10? Let us know in the comments.

It only fell on valuations with a score of 8/10. This is not surprising given that it is one of the most expensive Sunday roasts you can find all over Manchester and costs 39 or 46.50 for two courses. For all 3 courses.

Guests can now choose from three different roasts on the Bull & Bear Sunday menu. i.e. hisspy with carrot and butter, dry aged Hereford sirloin with roast potatoes, roasted Norfolk brown turkey stuffed with sage and chestnuts, blanketed pig and seasonal vegetables, or caramelized apple puree and celeriac. Salted pork belly.

Bull & Bear’s Sunday roast in Manchester has been rated the best in the UK by @RateGoodRoasts.

For an extra 5, you can add cauliflower cheese, mashed black pepper suede or a sprout top.

For vegetarians, there is the option of the Confit Autumn Mushroom Tart with Steamed Artichoke, Orange, Horseradish and Winter Truffles.

Guests can choose from starters such as Potted Lobster and Loch Duart Salmon with Apple Jelly and Seed Lavache Crackers, Duck Liver Parfait with Fig and Cherry Chutney and Roasted Brioche, or Chestnut and Mushroom Soup with Granny Smith Apple.

Tom Kerridge of Manchester restaurant Bull & Bear (Image: MEN Media)

Desserts currently include chocolate orange chu buns, panna cotta, and Tom Kerry’s lemon meringue pie.

The restaurant is located inside the historic former stock exchange trading floor on Norfolk Street.

The venue was converted into a luxury hotel opened by GG Hospitality in Gary Neville at the end of 2019, and the Bull & Bear is commanded by Michelin-starred chef Tom.

