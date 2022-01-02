UK Weather: Temperatures will plummet as Arctic chill sweeps across the country.





The warm subtropical air of the Azores has left the British enjoying unusually mild weather, but a change is underway as the Arctic cools with snow and frost starting next week.

In January the temperature will drop

Image: PA)

That’s because temperatures plummeted with snow and frost after the hottest New Year’s Day on record.

The warm subtropical air of the Azores has left the British enjoying unusually mild weather, but that’s changing, thanks to the Arctic chill coming in next week.

The Meteorological Agency said 16.3 degrees had reached St James’s Park in central London.

Meteorological Department weather officer Dan Stroud is urging people to “make the most of the warm weather as we move into the beginning of next week and change is underway.”

The warm subtropical air of the Azores enjoys an unusually mild climate for the British.

It’s expected to be colder everywhere by Tuesday, with daytime temperatures expected to drop to 3 degrees in Edinburgh and 7 degrees in London and Cardiff.

“We’re going to lose the subtropical airflow and replace it with something coming from the north,” he said.

“Temperatures will definitely return to normal, with frost and some snow in the northern regions and across the hills.”

UK weather: heavy snow and strong winds chaos next week

The Meteorological Agency said the warmest New Year’s Eve on record night reached 16.5 degrees Celsius in Valla in Guinard, northern Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Craig Snell forecast says temperatures will drop in January due to an arctic cold wave next week.

A yellow weather advisory for wind and snow has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up to 5 inches of snow and 70 mph winds are possible in Angus, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland.

Temperatures plummeted due to snow and frost on the way

video:

UK weather forecast for the next 5 days today:

Most of the time there is a mix of clear intervals and showers, with one or two longer rains. Rain can be heavy in many places, and gusts can cause strong winds, mainly around the coast. It’s mild, but it’s a notch lower than it was recently.

Tonight:

Less from the east where there will be more showers or rain in some areas and longer clear spells. Some snow later in northern Scotland.

Monday:

Rain and snow from the south across northern England and frequent winter showers across northern Scotland. There are showers and sunny intervals further south, with a gradual decrease in showers, but later with rain in the far south.

Views from Tuesday to Thursday:

The rain will stop and chilly weather will continue in the central and southern regions through Tuesday, with a mix of sunshine and winter showers. Additional rain and snow on Thursday. It is often windy.

