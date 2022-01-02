Chicago’s 797 homicides in 2021, highest in 25 years, most of any U.S. city





Last year ended as one of the most violent on record for Chicago with more fatal shootings than any year in the past quarter century.

The Chicago Police Department reported 797 homicides in the city in 2021, the most in Chicago since 1996 and more than any other city in the country. The 2021 figure was also 25 more incidents than in 2020 and 299 more than in 2019, according to the Associated Press.

We all know this has been a tough year here in the city of Chicago, Police Superintendent David Brown said at a press conference this week, according to the AP. Too many families are reeling from the loss of loved ones due to senseless gun violence.

Brown added that most of the homicides stemmed from conflict between rival gangs.

The city’s police department reported 3,561 shootings in 2021, the news service added.

New York and Los Angeles, which have a larger population than Chicago, are recording at least 300 fewer homicides in 2021 than Windy City, according to the AP.

In an effort to curb violence, Brown said Chicago intends to employ more officers in the New Year.

There will be more officers on the streets, not just in patrol cars or behind offices, to interact with all Chicagoans, he said, according to the AP.

Homicides in 2021 were also a notable concern elsewhere in the United States.

Homicides in 2021 were also a notable concern elsewhere in the United States.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf last month enlisted the help of California Gov. Gavin Newsom to tackle violent crime in the city. In his letter to Newsom, the mayor noted that 131 homicides had taken place in Oakland since the start of 2021.

Washington DC. recorded its 200th homicide of the year in November, marking the highest threshold since 2003.

