



Thousands of new air filters and additional interim measures will be introduced this week to protect face-to-face instruction and minimize disruptions before students return to the classroom.

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced that an additional 7,000 air purifiers will be provided to preschools, schools and universities to improve ventilation in educational spaces.

Face-to-face education remains a top priority, as evidence shows that face-to-face education is the best place for children’s education and well-being.

The government is temporarily recommending the use of face coverings in classrooms and classrooms for 7th graders and above in order to maximize the number of school and university students due to the surge in Omicron variants.

This advice is short-lived to support students and teachers returning to school this semester and builds on existing proportional guidelines that recommend face coverings for all adults in common areas in all environments.

Advice on face coverings in the classroom will remain in effect until January 26, when the Plan B regulations will now expire and will be reviewed at this point.

Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Being in the classroom is undoubtedly the best place for kids and I look forward to welcoming them back next week to continue the face-to-face learning that is so important to education and well-being.

There is no doubt that there are problems with the Omicron variant, but the whole education sector has responded with great effort, and I would like to thank each and every one of you for this.

The Prime Minister and I have made it clear that education is our top priority. These actions will strengthen supporting schools as we do our best to minimize disruptions.

Additional support for school leaders will also be provided. Ofsted doesn’t ask inspectors for schools, colleges, and inspectors who are also early leaders, so you can focus on your leadership responsibilities during this critical time. This will be a provisional measure from early January.

Ofted has already confirmed that secondary schools will not be inspected during the first week of the January semester because the school conducts on-site student testing.

Ofted will also encourage early environments, schools and colleges that are severely impacted by the absence of COVID-related staff to request a deferral of testing.

7,000 new air purifiers will be supplied to areas where quick repairs to improve ventilation, such as windows that can be opened, are not available, and will help improve ventilation in schools. This is based on the 1,000 air purifiers announced for special schools and alternative supply settings.

School feedback shows that 350,000 carbon dioxide monitors deployed across the country are also serving as useful tools for managing ventilation.

