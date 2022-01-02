Covid: Update on UK cases, restrictions and tests today





As the workforce grows, European COVID hospitalizations increase.

The UK health minister has insisted that stronger Covid restrictions are not needed in the UK by the end of 2021, based on hospital data.

Edward Argar said the number of wards and intensive care units has dropped dramatically compared to a year ago.

In his first interview given by the pastor since Christmas, he said in the data right before my eyes that I don’t see any immediate situation suggesting that more restrictions are needed.

Meanwhile, the ministers have decided that middle school students in the UK will have to wear masks again in class after the Christmas break due to COVID-19.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi wrote to the Sunday Telegraph:

Highlights Last Update Show 1641132812 First Omicron Case Detected in Bulgaria

The first 12 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Bulgaria, the Balkan country’s chief health inspectorate said on Sunday.

Angel Kunchev said infected people, mainly from the capital Sofia, are experiencing mild symptoms and no one has been taken to hospital.

Jon Sharman2 January 2022 14:13

1641132512 Fresh Covid concerns hit England’s readiness for fourth Ashes Test

England’s preparations for the fourth Ashes Test fell victim to more Covid chaos on Sunday. On the same day, local net bowler was removed from a recent training session, and manager Chris Silverwood joined the growing list of benign cases.

Silverwood has been quarantined with her family in Melbourne since one of her family tested positive after a Boxing Day test, and further cases have occurred in their group, bringing the total number of wider England parties to nine.

Jon Sharman2 January 2022 14:08

1641131372 Another anti-lock protest in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, thousands of people disregarded a gathering ban and protested against the Dutch government’s coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, gathering in the central square before marching into Amsterdam’s parks.

On orders from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, small protesters briefly clashed with riot police while police tried to clear a crowd from the museum square. Reporters at the scene saw at least one person being detained.

The local government has outlawed the protests, saying police showed signs that some demonstrators were planning to attend rallies “in case of violence”.

A man walks through the crowd with the Trump 2024 flag.

Coronavirus infection rates have been declining in the Netherlands for several weeks, reintroducing lockdown measures in November and tightening them further during the holiday season.

Jon Sharman2 January 2022 13:49

1641130258 Masks can harm your mental health, says Tory.

A senior Tory lawmaker urged ministers to “balance the risk of coronavirus”, saying wearing face masks in classrooms could harm the mental health of young people.

Harlow’s Conservative Representative Robert Halfon, chair of the Education Choices Committee, said the measure could disproportionately affect deaf children.

He said, “The (National Association of Deaf Children) said they were worried that the education of the deaf would be excessively damaged by the mask recommendation.”

“My big concern is balancing the minimum risk of covid to children. Fortunately… we know that teachers and support staff have been vaccinated, but a lot of people would have been vaccinated as well. – Balance risk and scale for children’s mental health and well-being.

“And from Belgium to Canada to the United States, children’s masks are helping children’s mental health, well-being, communication skills, and their emotional awareness.

“So I’m worried about the mask policy.”

Matt Mathers2 January 2022 13:30

1641129133Labour: Mask Duty Better Than School Closures

Labor supported the government’s decision to reintroduce face masks for students in classrooms to slow the spread of Omicron.

Shadow Health Minister Wes Streeting said the move would be better than closing schools again.

“On the school side, if the choice is between wearing a mask at school or having a huge number of school absences, of course we want our students to keep learning,” he told Sky News.

That should take precedence. He also asked the ministers to do the right tests. Additional comments below:

Matt Mathers2 January 2022 13:12

1641127543 School priorities for exams, union urges government

The government is urging students and staff to get enough COVID-19 testing.

Currently, the Ministry of Education recommends that children who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and fully vaccinated adults perform lateral flow testing twice a week.

But last week, Health Minister Sajid Javid said he expects ministers will need to “constrain” supply for two weeks amid surging demand.

A general concern over supply issues has prompted the Labor Party and the principals’ union to urge the government to ensure that exams are offered in schools.

Paul Whiteman, executive director of the School Leaders Coalition NAHT, said: “As the public has struggled to access lateral flow testing over the past few weeks, many are concerned that it will not be available to school staff and students when they need it. I did.

“If lateral flow testing is critical to getting students and staff back to school quickly, there should be a ready supply available to schools in January and throughout the school year.”

Matt Mathers2 January 2022 12:45

1641125756 How accurate is the lateral flow test?

As Omicron spreads rapidly across the country, many people are checking whether they are infected with COVID-19 through a transverse flow test at home.

Are the tests accurate? My colleague Laura Hampson reports:

Matt Mathers2 January 2022 12:15

1641125012 Police Investigate Deliberate Fire at the Corona 19 Center

Police are investigating a deliberately set fire to a COVID-19 testing center in Scotland.

The fire at the center on Dumbarton’s Risk Street on New Year’s Day was described by Scottish police as “intentional act”.

The Scottish Fire Rescue team put out the fire.

There were no casualties and the incident did not affect the center’s testing services, police added.

The police are conducting an investigation, appealing to someone with information to come out.

Detective Thomas O’Donnell said: “We are reviewing CCTV footage of the area and surrounding areas and are confident that it will provide useful information about the suspects and the incident.

“But we want to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to reach out to us.”

Jon Sharman2 January 2022 12:03

1641123872 Full Story: No stronger coronavirus restrictions are needed, health minister insists based on latest hospital data

The UK health minister has insisted that stronger Covid restrictions are not needed in the UK by the end of 2021, based on hospital data.

Edward Arga said the number of wards and intensive care units has dropped dramatically from a year ago.

Jon Sharman2 January 2022 11:44

1641122732 Raising fresh questions about classroom ventilation planning

Installing ventilation in schools will create a number of practical problems, warns one scholar.

Professor Mark Morn-Williams of the University of Leeds, who is leading air purification equipment trials at 30 schools in Bradford, told BBC News. How many units will you put in your classroom?

“There are other issues such as providing the devices in these systems and cleaning the filters.

There are a number of practical issues that need to be understood in order for a rollout to be effective.”

He added: “The more units you put in, the lower the cost, but the cost is still significant, so the question is, is this the best investment?”

Professor Williams said the goal is to provide evidence that the university’s experimentation can help make policy decisions. In areas with very poor air quality, opening windows can have other negative consequences.

“Ventilation is a fantastic tool, but the question is, can these other air purification technologies compensate for this?”

Jon Sharman2 January 2022 11:25

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-cases-tests-omicron-latest-b1985537.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos