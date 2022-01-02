Winter snow exacerbates U.S. airport growls





Winter storms in the Midwest combined with an increase in coronavirus infections led to more than 5,500 flight cancellations in the United States over New Years weekend, one of the most difficult recent streaks for travelers.

Chicago’s two main airports, OHare and Midway, saw half of their flights canceled on Saturday as a snowstorm moved through the area, blocking flights and causing delays from Denver to Detroit. Nearly 2,700 flights had been canceled across the country by Saturday evening, according to aeronautical data tracker FlightAware, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Airlines have already canceled thousands of flights over the past week due to staffing issues related to Covid-19, prompting some to proactively clean up services.

The Federal Aviation Administration has warned of possible delays due to its own employee issues related to Covid. On Saturday, the agency said it was delaying the arrival of planes at the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport due to personnel issues.

More than 1,100 Sunday flights nationwide have already been canceled, mostly around storm-affected hubs like Chicago. Photo: Nam Y. Huh / Associated press

More than 1,100 flights for Sunday have already been cleaned up across the country, FlightAware said. These are mostly around storm-affected hubs such as Chicago, where the National Weather Service reported a build-up of 2 inches at 6 p.m. local time.

Carriers such as JetBlue Airways Corp. who have high concentrations of staff in the Covid-affected northeast also continued to have high cancellation rates. Last week, JetBlue decided to cut its schedule until mid-January due to the growing number of crews calling in sick.

Even with high cancellations and a growing number of Covid-19 cases, demand for air travel stabilized last week at around 18% below 2019 levels based on data from the Transportation Security Administration, with 1.65 million people screened on Friday.

The number of flights canceled in the past two weeks has exceeded that of the entire winter season in each of the past four years, according to FlightAware, whose tally included domestic flights and those to and from the United States.

The winter of 2013 was the worst in recent years for cancellations, with nearly 10,000 flights cleaned up during the season, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

