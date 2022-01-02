How the US, UK and Pakistan teamed up to stop another 9/11





But that didn’t mean the UK wouldn’t play close to the edge. In their quest to build an airtight case by catching the plotters in the act, the British wanted to let the terrorists act for much longer than the Americans could take. At one point, according to a former CIA official, London launched an unorthodox proposal: they would allow plotters to pass through security at Heathrow airport with their explosives, to board planes bound for North America and let them settle on their flights. At a predetermined time, the pilots were reluctantly announcing that the planes had some sort of mechanical problem and asking all passengers to get off. Authorities would wait at the entrances beyond the jet bridge where they would arrest the suspects.

When told about this plan, Americans couldn’t believe it was serious. They kindly replied, yes that might work. Then again, the bombers could see each other inside the terminals and realize what was going to happen. One of the plotters could then decide to detonate on the spot within the confines of a crowded airport or a fully fueled American plane with more than 250 people strapped inside. The plan did not stay on the table for long.

As US and UK authorities unearthed pieces of this plot, there remained a lot of angst and worry in Washington as London was moving at molasses speed, according to Larry Pfeiffer, then chief of staff to the director. from CIA Michael Hayden. The CIA believed the 7/7 attacks of the previous year, in which members of al-Qaeda hit London’s transport system during rush hour, showed that British security services needed to eliminate ruthlessly the Islamist threat before an even bigger plot occurs. People thought it was a wake-up call for them, Pfeiffer recalls of the subway bombings, but it was there, a year later, and they were still struggling.

From Washington’s point of view, every day the terrorists marched free the United States was decidedly less secure. The Americans, many former officials told me, saw this plot as the biggest operation since 9/11 and treated it as such. On the other hand, the British viewed the conspiracy as deadly but ultimately manageable with aggressive surveillance and policing. In any case, the effort was consuming significant national security resources on both sides of the Atlantic, and the Americans wanted to crush this conspiracy as quickly as possible. So when an opportunity to grab the Pakistani brain presented itself, the choice was obvious. Despite the strong Anglo-American alliance and British legal needs, the United States was confident in the decision to go it alone.

As Frances Townsend, Homeland Security Advisor to President Bush, said, our citizens. Our planes.

But the Anglo-American dynamic was a symbol of harmonious unity over the strained relationship with the Pakistani spy agency, ISI.

The United States and Pakistan had conducted joint operations on Pakistani soil since mid-2002. Pakistani intelligence officials certainly had some complaints against their American counterparts. During a meeting between US and Pakistani spy chiefs around the time of the London arrests, ISI Director General Ashfaq Parvez Kayani muttered: I’m tired of you Americans saying that we not doing enough to fight terrorists. Pakistanis were angered at being blamed for every slippage that happened and did not want to be left behind if an operation in their territory went awry. So when Kayani asked CIA director of operations Jose Rodriguez: Are you with me? Did the Agency support the ISI in its counterterrorism operations? Rodriguez told me he knew what response was needed to keep the delicate relationship on track.

Of course, he replied.

Perhaps they should have taken a closer look at where they were sipping their tea. Public enemy number one Osama bin Laden was lounging in his Abbottabad compound for just over two hours by car on the E35 highway.

Despite the freedom of movement terrorists enjoyed in Pakistan during this time, OVERT was, in many ways, the culmination of cooperation between the US and Pakistani intelligence services. The highest level of cooperation occurred in the early years after 9/11, when the two nations worked together to eliminate many of the worst of the worst. At times, they have had to make an effort to conceal the extent of this cooperation, as in the case of the drone strike that toppled Al-Qaeda’s chief of foreign operations, Hamza Rabia, in 2005. He quickly became evident that Washington and Islamabad had worked together on the operation. A Pakistani official urged the press not to scrutinize the details of his death too closely. Media comments that it was a Predator strike would invoke sovereignty issues, the official noted. Let’s take advantage of the fact that al Qaeda has lost another key person.

The withdrawal of Rashid Rauf, a British citizen and mastermind of the liquid bomber, was a similar model of cooperation. On August 9, Rodriguez recalled that intelligence suggested Rauf was on the move in Pakistan. His phone was ringing a series of cell phone towers. He was driving fast on a freeway probably inside a vehicle, probably a bus.

Rodriguez and other former intelligence officials I interviewed described the setup: ISI operatives set up at a mobile checkpoint on a patch of land where the highway crossed railroad tracks. A CIA officer was in the field, providing technical assistance. Raufs’ cell phone had been identified with certainty and was heading straight for the checkpoint.

It was a golden opportunity to shoot down an Al Qaeda agent known to target American citizens on American planes. Letting Rauf walk through the checkpoint without being worried could mean letting him escape into the tribal areas, where it would be difficult, if not impossible, to capture him. Yet arresting or killing him would set off a firestorm in London as UK authorities continued to collect evidence against the local cell for the trial. Rodriguez had to make the call.

Rauf dozed as the bus approached the checkpoint. When he suddenly stopped near the railroad tracks, Rauf opened his eyes and peeked out the window. It wasn’t the usual bored idle policeman or train driver along the road, but a unit of elite police officers armed with glittering Kalashnikov rifles. In the group were several men in civilian clothes; one of them motioned for the driver to open the front door. The driver obeyed and the officers told him to stop and turn off the engine. The bus driver did so quickly.

As the fog of sleep lifted, Rauf quickly put two and two together. According to his written notes which were later obtained by German authorities, he felt a terrible sinking feeling when he realized that he had forgotten to turn off one of his cell phones. In a desperate and unnecessary effort, he turned off a few phones before authorities walked to the back of the bus. After visually identifying Rauf, they handcuffed and hooded him, placing the terrorist mastermind in the back of a waiting van. He didn’t fight. It was over in a matter of minutes. Rashid Rauf was in custody.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2022/01/02/liquid-bomber-plot-counterterrorism-international-cooperation-526246 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos