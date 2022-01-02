Who is the winner of Mask Singer UK 2021, 2020?





As King of Mask Singer returns in 2022, we’ll see a new lineup of celebrities hide their identities and have audiences and panels wear their costumes and sing on stage.

This is the third competition in the UK and host Joel Dommett returns to host the show while Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan return as judges.

The characters participating this year are Chandelier, Bagpipe, Lionfish, Donut, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Fireworks, Poodle, Snow Leopard, and Robobunny.

But who will join the exclusive Masked Singer Winners’ Club? Here’s what you need to know about the former Masked Singer UK champion.

Who will be the winner of Mask Singer UK 2021? The King of Mask Singer’s Sausage is Josh Stone (Photo Credit=ITV)

Joss Stone won the contest last year after letting the judges guess for weeks.

This release was a surprise, as many believed the sausage was either Sheridan Smith or Stacy Solomon.

The semifinals revealed Robin as American singer Ne-Yo as Badger and JLS star Aston Merrygold.

A full list of participants from 2020 onwards can be found here.

“It was the most fun and fun job I’ve ever done,” said Jos, pregnant during filming. “It feels like I’ve won the world.”

Who is the winner of Mask Singer UK 2020? Nicola Roberts of the Masked Singer (Image: ITV)

The first British version of the Masked Singer saw the Queen Bee win the show.

After weeks of guessing, it was Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud who was hiding behind the mask.

This reveal wasn’t much of a surprise to many, as many viewers at home theorized that the Queen Bee could be Nicola Roberts or Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix.

Nicola won with Queen Bee, but faced fierce competition.

In the last year of last year, the Queen Bee faced Octopus and the Hedgehog head-to-head.

Octopus turns out to be Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins and the Hedgehog turns out to be comedian Jason Manford.

Nicola will return to the 2021 final of The Masked Singer to help the judges figure out who is hiding behind the mask.

A full list of participating in the 2020 show can be found here.

