Scientists predict Omicron will peak in US in mid-January, but could still overwhelm hospitals





With the news that South Africa has passed the peak of its coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant, scientists predict that the sharp increase in cases in the United States will peak as early as mid-January.

Over the past month, the omicron variant has spread around the world at an astonishing rate, even among people who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from previous infections. The United States surpassed 580,000 cases on Thursday, breaking the record set the day before alone.

This is believed to be a vast undercoverage, due to the testing shortage, the popularity of home testing, and reporting delays during the holidays. Additionally, a significant number of people may have asymptomatic infections and never know it.

New estimates from researchers at Columbia University suggest the United States could peak by January 9 at around 2.5 million cases per week, although the number could reach 5.4 million. In New York City, the first American metropolis to experience a large increase, researchers estimated cases would peak by the first week of the new year.

It’s shocking. It’s troubling, said Jeffrey Shaman, a public health researcher who led Columbia’s modeling work. We were seeing an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases.

The variant is significantly milder than Delta and other versions of the virus and is much less likely to lead to hospitalizations, according to data from South Africa and preliminary data from Britain released on Friday.

Still, the huge number of people infected simultaneously could put a significant strain on hospitals, experts said, especially in places where vaccination rates are lower or in places where hospitals are already overcrowded. However, the weight of the variant will depend on how quickly it runs out in particular communities, especially large cities.

These complex transmission dynamics have been extremely difficult to predict with precision.

Another model, released by a University of Washington research group last week, estimated the United States would peak in cases by the end of January. But even these researchers are now rethinking their projections based on the rapid spread of the omicron.

We’re realizing right now by monitoring the data that the peak is going to happen much faster, said Ali Mokdad, a public health researcher at the University of Washington. I guess it will happen before mid-January.

The numbers are growing so rapidly that some public health researchers say modeling isn’t even necessary to see where things are going, said William Hanage, a public health researcher at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

The background to all of this is that hospitals are struggling, Hanage said. We don’t have that much spare capacity. And of course, omicron makes the situation worse.

There is some reason to believe that the behavior of the variants in the United States may be different from that of other countries. In South Africa, for example, the population is much younger and much of it has been infected with previous waves of the virus. In Britain, the vaccination rate for the elderly is much higher than in the United States.

While South Africa has seen a rapid increase in cases followed by a sharp drop, it is not clear whether cases will similarly increase in the United States. Due to the number of unknowns, including the emergence of new variants and government restrictions to curb transmission, the Shamans Group is limiting their projections to four to six weeks into the future.

According to Natalie Dean, a public health researcher at Emory University, two factors can lead to a drop in new infections. The main contributor is that the virus can pass through the inhabitants of certain communities, especially dense cities; when it stops finding people to infect, new cases decrease. People can also change their behaviors, either through societal restrictions or on their own, giving the virus fewer opportunities to find them.

Our communities are complicated, that doesn’t mean everyone in the community has been infected, Dean said. They are the kind of people who are the most connected.

The United States could also see more localized outbreaks, with cases starting to decline in current hot spots, like New York and Washington DC, just as they begin to take off elsewhere. This could lead to a more rounded peak than a sharp turnaround, Shaman said.

