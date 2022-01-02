



The prime minister has commissioned the minister to develop a robust contingency plan for absenteeism and other disruptions caused by high-level cases of Omicron. Manage potential disruptions and staffing absences

The Prime Minister has directed ministers to work closely with each sector to test readiness and contingency plans to ensure that disruptions from rising COVID-19 infections are minimized in public services and supply chains.

Steve Barclay, Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster, is hosting regular meetings with ministers to monitor schools and closely monitor Omicron’s impact on the workforce and supply chain before students return for the new year.

The government is also working with the public and private sectors to develop an absenteeism management plan to ensure that the sector is prepared and disruptions are minimized.

The committee has already agreed to several interventions and will meet regularly to monitor progress and make an agreement if further action is required.

So far, the disruption caused by oh-microns has been controlled by most public sectors, but public sector leaders have been asked to test their plans against the worst-case scenario of 10%, 20%, and 25% absenteeism scenarios.

They identified a range of mitigation measures, including prioritizing service delivery and reducing bureaucracy, including identifying additional staff such as public sector volunteers or former teachers at schools.

While the booster program continues to strengthen, with more than 33 million people currently receiving their third dose of a third dose, nearly two-thirds of UK adults, the high level of positive COVID-19 cases and the increased likelihood of Omicron transmission suggest that UK companies And that means public services will face disruption in the coming weeks.

With the third vaccination increasing protection by up to 75%, all government departments led by the Ministry of Health and Human Services are also renewing their efforts to ensure that the important public sector and key workers receive the booster jab.

Steve Barclay, Prime Minister of the Principality of Lancaster, said:

As people return to work after the Christmas break, Omicron’s high levels of contagiousness mean that business and public services will face disruption in the coming weeks, especially due to the absence of normal staff.

We’ve been working to prepare for this as much as possible during Christmas, and all departments are in close contact with the best public and private sector leaders to operationally manage their workforce.

The best way to fight Omicron is to get a boost and I encourage everyone who deserves a boost right now.

Several steps have already been taken to minimize potential workforce or supply chain disruptions, including:

Reduced quarantine period from 10 days to 7 days with two negative tests Introduced daily contact testing to avoid widespread need for self-isolation that has not tested positive for COVID-19 Supporting the recruitment and retention of adult social workers Invest more than 462 million for NHS staff Digital staff passports for NHS staff facilitate transfer between hospitals Extend infection control funds to March 2022 to pay for staff self-isolation, support testing and immunizations for staff in nursing homes, 308 million Eighteen million people apply for Qualified Teachers No Longer Professions as Qualified Teachers Help HGV Drivers Temporarily Fill Absences and Keep Schools Open in New School Years Through Faster Testing and Skills Bootcamps . Nursing Workforce Working to Accelerate Overseas Nurse Enrollment to Practitioners in the UK – Results This week alone 800 nurses were able to register with the Board of Nurses and Midwives.

Periodic data are provided to the Cabinet to identify potential disruptions early and take action to mitigate them. Contingency planning utilizes the New Government Situation Center and a central task force of officials based in the Cabinet, working across government and with the appropriate administration.

In the event of an outage, the government stands ready to relieve any burden on businesses. Work is underway to identify potential regulatory, policy or operational changes that could minimize or mitigate potential disruptions.

