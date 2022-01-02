What does 2022 mean for the UK economy and households? | economic growth (GDP)





The UK economy is kicking off 2022 on a backtrack as record numbers of coronavirus infections and tighter restrictions due to Omicron strains cloud growth prospects.

This comes after growth slowed at the end of last year as businesses and households came under pressure from rising energy prices and shortages of manpower and materials that fuel inflation. Here are five charts of the UK economic outlook for 2022.

GDP

Economic activity has plummeted since the advent of the omicron strain of coronavirus, and people have decided to be cautious due to high infection rates and new government regulations. Economists warn that the continual blow will push GDP down in the first months of 2022.

The economy is nearing its pre-pandemic peak, 0.5% below its February 2020 level in October, despite official figures showing the UK lagging behind all countries in the G7 with the exception of Japan.

Before the advent of Omicron, the OECD had predicted that growth in the UK would slow to 4.7% in 2022 from 6.9% in 2021.

The previous wave of the pandemic showed successively smaller blows to GDP in the spring of 2020 compared to the first phase of the emergency, when the economy collapsed by a fifth in a single quarter.

However, while uncertainty over the severity of Omicron has increased, households and businesses face additional challenges from rising prices and supply bottlenecks, which will strain the economy as well.

inflation

UK households and businesses are experiencing the highest inflation rate in a decade as raw material prices rise and global supply chains disrupted and delayed in the aftermath of the coronavirus.

The consumer price index, an indicator of inflation, rose to 5.1% in November, the highest in a decade, as imbalances in supply and demand and energy prices hit all-time highs. The Bank of England warned that inflation could soar to 6% in April, three times the target of 2%.

Strong pressure is expected in April when Ofgem lifts price caps on household gas and electricity rates. The energy industry has signaled a national crisis amid record wholesale costs, warning that domestic prices could rise by up to 50%.

City investors expect the bank to raise rates to 1% by late summer to contain inflation, with the current rate of 0.25% expected in February.

However, not all economists expect such a sharp rise, warning that the economic recovery from the coronavirus may be weaker than expected. Threadneedle Street also expects inflation to subside as the COVID-19 turmoil eases.

income pressure

Along with high inflation rates, there are warnings that 2022 will be the year of development pressures that will dominate the political debate, due to delays in wage growth and the government’s planned tax hikes.

UK Real Income

According to the Resolution Foundation think tank, the energy price cap increase will result in the government levying a new health and social security levy on national insurance, freezing personal income tax caps from April, and costing families $1,200.

HSBC economists expect UK households to fall 1.7% from their real income level this year, given the combined effects of inflation, the withdrawal of pandemic support and higher government taxes.

This is partly as a result of a slowdown in household consumption and is still below pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, said Elizabeth Martins, the bank’s chief economist.

unemployment

Unemployment in the UK continued to decline at the end of last year, despite vacation plans ending in late September amid a record number of vacancies and severe shortages in several sectors of the economy.

Omicron threatens to increase unemployment in sectors hardest hit, such as hospitality and travel. However, many economists still predict that the unemployment rate will fall below 4% by early 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels, representing around 1.4 million unemployed.

Due to continued turmoil in the job market, the number of unemployed and unemployed adults of working age who are not economically active has increased by about 400,000 since the onset of COVID-19 to about 8.7 million.

The government is keen to increase the number of company-salaried employees to 29.4 million, but official statistics show that employment, including self-employment, is still nearly 600,000 below pre-coronavirus levels. About 32.5 million.

public finance

The UK government is set to record a budget deficit between public spending and tax revenues of $183 billion for the fiscal year by the end of March 2022, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Although it declined sharply from the 2020-21 peacetime record of 320 billion won, it is still the second-largest record above the record high caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

As a result, the national debt, combined with all deficits, is over 2 trillion, close to 100% of GDP.

Economists have warned that inflation could increase deficits more than expected in the coming months, driven by high payouts on inflation-related debt as government services cost more as interest rates rise. But economists point out that interest payments are still low by historical standards.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to provide more support to struggling businesses since the advent of Omicron, arguing in the fall that high levels of borrowing are immoral and will solve public finance problems. opposed stricter regulations on These remarks are seen as a pitch to bolster his qualifications as potential future Conservative party leaders.

