1. Middle school students forced to wear masks during class

Middle school students are forced to wear masks again in the classroom as teachers draw up contingency plans to keep schools open amid fears of widespread teacher absenteeism.

The law applies to students in grades 7 and up across the country, and the government issued new guidelines just 48 hours before millions of students start returning after the Christmas break. Read the full story.

2. Tony Blair’s knighthood is for the people of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Anti-war activists said Tony Blair’s knighthood was “to the teeth” for the people of Iraq and Afghanistan.

He became a knightly companion of the most noble Order of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and oldest of the British Knights Templar. Read the full story.

3. Eliminating Energy Bill Tax Resolves Cost of Living Crisis, Conservatives Call on Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been told that 20 Conservative MPs and colleagues must intervene to solve the UK’s cost of living crisis, demanding him to repeal taxes on energy bills.

The five former ministers are part of a back-venture group calling on Prime Ministers Johnson and Rishi Sunak to intervene amid fears that household energy bills could double by April. Read the full story.

4. Pay the cost of restoring natural habitats to farmers pushing them into ravaged rural areas

Farmers will receive funding to restore natural habitats and bring Britain back into the wild under a new government plan designed to replace EU subsidies.

George Eustice will be announcing two new environmental land management initiatives this week that are considered important to combating biodiversity loss. Read the full story.

5. Girls’ schools say they will not accept transgender students and will not ‘jeopardize’ their status as single-sex institutions

A group of countries leading girls’ schools says they will not accept transgender students. Because the status of transgender students would jeopardize their status as a single-sex institution.

The Girls Day School Trust (GDST), which represents 23 private schools and two hagwons, updated its Gender Identity Policy Guidance document last month to include a new section on admissions. Read the full story.

