Why are colored tattoos banned and will they affect the UK?





Tatts all, everyone (Picture: Getty)

For some, tattoos aren’t enough, others compare it to banging on Bentley’s bumper sticker (it was Kim Kardashian, of course).

Whatever your position on the issue, tattoos have been a hot topic lately, as the European Union (EU) has decided to ban the use of various colored inks from January 4th. .

But does the UK ban colored inks too? everything we know so far

Why are color tattoos banned?

The reason for the ban is because of the chemicals found in the colored inks used in tattoos.

The EU’s Registration, Assessment, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) had 4,000 commonly used chemicals in colorful tattoo inks banned in January 2020.

Colored ink tattoos banned in the European Union from January 2023 (Photo Credit: Getty)

Regulators say some chemicals already banned in products applied over the skin may cause cancer or genetic mutations.

REACH has tried to clarify that the goal is not to ban tattoos, but rather to make the colors used in tattoos and permanent makeup safer.

Ink suppliers can find other REACH-approved chemicals to create the same color by January 4, 2023.

Are colorful tattoos banned in the UK?

The UK is not immediately following the EU lead on the ban.

The UK Health and Safety Authority (HSE) encourages tattoo manufacturers and artists to submit information about tattoo safety and the ingredients found in tattoo inks.

British lawmakers want to know more about the subject before deciding whether to outlaw certain chemicals found in ink.

Before a decision was made, UK lawmakers released a Call for Information at the end of 2021, a survey that people in the tattoo industry can fill out.

Tattooing expert Tattooing101.com reports that if the UK’s tattoo ink ban passes in 2022, there will be a one-year grace period during which tattoo artists can start using alternative tattoo ink ingredients.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

What chemicals are in tattoo ink?

Tattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier.

Although manufacturers are not obligated to disclose ingredients or perform tests, it is widely reported that specialty inks may be made of iron oxide (rust), metal salts, or plastics.

Heavy metals used in color include mercury, lead, nickel, zinc, aluminum, titanium, copper, iron, and barium.

Other elements used as pigments may include arsenic, lithium, selenium, and sulfur.

Typical carriers are ethyl alcohol or distilled water.

Signs of ink poisoning

If the components of an improperly tested tattoo ink affect your body, you can suffer from ink poisoning.

Symptoms of ink poisoning can vary, and Authority Tattoo explains that poisoning from tattoo ink is often mistaken for an infection, with symptoms such as pain, swelling, or a rash.

Ingredients like titanium oxide, which are used in inks to lighten certain shades, can cause inflammation and delay healing.

This is indicated by the skin or itching that is often experienced with white tattoos. Dry or flaky skin is another symptom, and in severe cases, blisters and hardened areas of the skin.

It’s always wise to consult your doctor if you don’t react well to a new tattoo (Picture: Getty) What to do if your tattoo makes you sick

If you’ve had a bad reaction to a tattoo, chances are you’ll find out soon.

In most cases, poisoning presents as mild inflammation and can be treated with rest, ice, and elevations. After getting a new tattoo, over-the-counter anti-inflammatory drugs may help.

If you suspect tattoo ink poisoning, in most cases it turns out to be an allergic reaction or infection rather than poisoning, but if you’re not sure, talk to your doctor.

If poisoning is suspected, antibiotics are usually used to treat it.

