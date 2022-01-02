What history says about the stock market’s performance in 2022 during the midterm election cycle in the United States





Last year in 2021, the S&P 500 (SPX) gained 26.9% on the year, just under 1% of the all-time high. It is the best performing index that beats the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), the Dow Jones (DJI) and the Russell 2000 (RUT).

Despite the exceptional performance last year, there are a few significant events unfolding in 2022 where I covered one of them potential effect of the macro environment on the S&P 500. Next is the US election cycle. of 4 years.

Analysis of the S&P 500 cycle during the midterm elections in the United States

The US election was a major catalyst for the stock market. Take a look at the S&P 500’s annual seasonality chart during the US midterm election cycle over the past 71 years below:

It is evident that the S&P 500 is in a trading range with increasing volatility on both sides. A pullback begins in January, April through September are the worst months for the S&P 500 while the last 3 months are the best in terms of performance. In short, the S&P 500 is very volatile over the first 9 months and one might find that the bullish momentum does not gain ground until early November.

The rationale for the performance of the S&P 500 during the US midterm election cycle based on the seasonality chart is likely due to the implementation of unpopular measures to reduce the ever-growing government deficit, at tightening of monetary policy with rate hikes and reduction in liquidity starting in January 2022.

If 2022 behaves similarly to the history of the midterm elections in the United States, it will be a difficult year for the stock market as volatility affects stock prices in both directions.

Trading tactics for a volatile trading range

In a forked market where the S&P 500 is predominantly in a trading range, trading tactics should be adopted to suit the trading environment, for example by skirting outperformers during the S&P 500 rise and selling latecomers during the drop. – oscillation of the S&P 500.

In case you are wondering if short selling is risky, especially when the S&P 500 is near an all-time high, refer to the article on Market Breadth Behavior Before a Market Crash, where you will find out Many stocks outside of the S&P 500 (especially small-cap stocks) hit a new 52-week low since November 2021.

The key is to be nimble and adjust the trading schedule in order to beat the market in 2022, as a buy and hold or buy down strategy, which is usually a great strategy for a trading environment. market on the rise, might not work. well in a choppy and volatile trading range.

Unless you’re a long-term investor willing to own quality stocks like buying Apple stocks for years to come and not be bothered by volatility within a year or two, you’d be better off. to re-evaluate your current trading tactics in order to outperform the SPX. in 2022, as the macroeconomic environment, the midterm election cycle, and the breadth of the market all point to a challenging market environment in 2022.

