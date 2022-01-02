How American Sports Betting Is Changing Media Businesses: Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions





The lines are blurring between American sports betting and the media. Broadcasters and publishers have embraced sports betting as a means of revenue and engagement. Ties between the two industries are likely to deepen in 2022. Loading Something is loading.

Sports betting is a vital and growing part of the American sports media.

Broadcasters and publishers started taking advertising dollars from gambling operators and getting into wagering content a few years ago, as the U.S. regulatory trend turned in favor of the industry that had long been in business for a long time. been considered a vice.

The links between the media and gambling operators have since deepened.

DraftKings in 2021 bought the sports betting network VSIN, appointed its first media director, and continued to work with the industry to help with customer acquisition and retention.

Learn more about DraftKings’ merger and acquisition strategy in an interview with its Chief Commercial Officer.

Famous publishers like Sports Illustrated have also licensed their marks to sports betting.

Learn more about Sports Illustrated’s strategy for leveraging sports betting through its deal with gambling company 888.

And sites like The Action Network have become the target of affiliate conglomerates like Bettor Collective as benchmarks for sports betting platforms.

Learn more about why affiliate sports betting sites are prime acquisition targets.

Over the past two years, the Barstool Sports and Score Media and Gaming brands have also sold significant stakes to casino company Penn National Gaming and have become marketing vehicles for its sports betting in the United States and Canada, respectively. .

The media and sports betting need each other. Broadcasters and publishers need to keep their audiences engaged and are enticed by the additional revenue from advertising, referral and brand licensing fees. Gambling operators, on the other hand, need help attracting new customers and improving their loyalty, while reducing costs.

In 2022, the lines between sports media and gambling will continue to blur.

Leagues like the NFL have embraced betting as a facet of the fan experience and allow more ads to appear in game broadcasts, more types of bets to place, and alternative streamers designed for gamers. Broadcasters, including Disney, have said they plan to take sports betting a step further. Pay TV operators like FuboTV bring betting to your TV screen during matches. And startups like PickUp and Data Skrive are working with publishers to help engage sports fans with their content.

On top of that, the American sports gambling industry is still in its infancy. Online sports betting is not yet legal across the country, including the populated states of New York, Florida, Texas, and California. There is still a strong dynamic. New York is expected to activate mobile sports betting this year.

A list of our recent coverage of the US sports betting industry follows.

Views of key industry leaders:

The start-up scene:

Mergers and Acquisitions Trends:

Company news and strategies:

To research:

