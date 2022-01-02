Weather: UK prepares for ‘floods, lightning and blackouts’ with thunderstorm forecast





The UK Meteorological Agency is preparing for floods, lightning strikes and power outages this week after a thunderstorm forecast and warning has been issued for parts of the UK.

The mild weather over the weekend, which marked Britain’s warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, won’t last beyond the beginning of next week.

Forecasters say fast-moving thunderstorms can cause flash floods, lightning strikes and local chaos.

Road closures, power outages and damage to trees and buildings are possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rains have also made driving conditions difficult in the Southern Peninsula.

Weather forecaster Simon Partridge said: “The warning has been issued because there was a shower of very strong thunder that started on the island of Sicily and spread across the southern third of England.

In between, heavy rains and very strong winds accompanied by gusts of 40-50 miles per hour along the south coast.

In addition, there was a slight but not a lot of lightning around the southern coast.

The driving conditions must have been very difficult due to heavy rain and strong gusts of wind.

Mr Partridge said it was raining lightly, but if he had been driving along the road he would have been in really dangerous driving conditions for 30 minutes or so, and it would certainly have rained quite heavily.

This resulted in unusually mild weather over the New Year’s weekend due to the warm subtropical air flowing from the Azores, causing temperatures to soar to around 16 degrees Celsius when they typically do not exceed 7 degrees Celsius.

Rowers from the Bristol Gig Club make their way down the Avon River at Conham River Park in Bristol. Source: Ben Birchall/PA

Wind and snow warnings are also in effect for northern Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers and strong winds can make driving conditions difficult on higher routes. Bus, ferry and train services may be affected and travel may take longer or be canceled.

Frequent snow showers and gusty winds are expected on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service warning, which is expected to disrupt travel, especially on higher routes.

Angus, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar as well as Orkney and Shetland are areas that may be affected.

Areas above 200 meters can be most affected, with snowfall reaching as high as 10-15 cm in some places.

The weather warning adds: Temporary blizzard conditions with gusts of 50-60 mph, possibly 70 mph from the exposed summit, and the possibility of some snow on the high-level route. Gusts of around 70 mph on exposed shores will create large waves and dangerous coastal conditions in some areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-02/uk-braces-for-floods-lightening-and-power-cuts-as-thunderstorms-forecast The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos