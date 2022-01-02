‘Harmless’ big cat ‘cleansing foxy food’ in British countryside





Sightings of loose predators continue to be reported across rural England (Photo: SWNS)

More people in rural England could face harmless big cats, experts claim.

Predator sightings continue to be reported across the country as cats are known to hunt for food such as foxes.

A man recently described an unusual encounter with a large, sand-colored cat with black stripes and black ears during a short trip in Devon.

But it’s not just the many large cats that have reportedly been reported across Gloucestershire and Somerset.

Frank Tunbridge, who studies big cats, told Gloucestershire Live that they can often be seen up close in cities and towns, and the huge deer populations in the southwest are their main food source.

The 74-year-old has received dozens of emails and phone calls reporting sightings of big cats in Gloucestershire and beyond. He believes that animals are now part of a variety of exotic wildlife.

He said: The majority of the British public cannot believe the idea that carnivorous big cats whose descriptions resemble black panthers or cougars stalk our forests and fields.

But for Witnesses who observe up close one of these hard-to-find, cryptic creatures, the experience is unforgettable and will live with them forever.

The whole theme of big cats living and thriving within England has continued for decades without satisfactory conclusions, despite the overwhelming evidence for their existence.

Confirmed DNA, facts such as deer slaughtered and consumed in a certain way, big cat footprints, etc.

However, Tunbridge stressed that there is no doubt that these animals were either released from private collections or left into the wild for years after they escaped.

Video captured by the mother of three big cats on farmland near Rutland’s home (Photo: SWNS)More: News

When a large cat was spotted in NorthLondon last year, police launched a search to track it down.

They are not from England, but have now secretly bred and spread in order to become naturalized, experts said.

Tunbridge added that Somerset and several other counties have become hotspots for reported sightings.

Many of these big cats are hybrids that faithfully breed to their current breed, he said.

70% of the reports I get point to this in their descriptions of cats.

