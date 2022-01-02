King of Mask Singer unmasks second celebrity in UK Series 3





The King of Mask Singer UK Series 3, Episode 2 spoilers follow.

The King of Mask Singer England has confirmed the identity of the second celebrity who was eliminated from Series 3.

After a Saturday night premiere that saw Chandelier unmask M People lead singer Heather Small, the jury had a second group of six masked celebrities try and figure it out.

Judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora are back with a wild guess as to who’s behind the masks of Rockhopper, Traffic Cone, Poodle, Snow Leopard, Panda and Bagpipes.

In one-on-one performances, Traffic Cone won Rockhopper, Poodle won Snow Leopard, and Panda won Bagpipes.

Eventually the panel decided to save the Rockhopper and Bagpipes, and Snow Leopard unmasked it.

The jury’s final guesses were Gloria Hunniford, Dame Judi Dench, Jane Seymour and Nicki Minaj, and in fact Jonathan Ross was right and Snow Leopard was Gloria Hunniford.

She revealed that she started her career as a singer when she was young.

“I started singing when I was 7,” she told host Joel Dommett, “I hate to say it, but it was before the show. I was making a few records, but I haven’t sang on stage in 27 years.”

“I really love this program. I couldn’t believe it when I was asked to participate.”

In an interview, the TV host admitted that it was “very, very difficult” to keep his appearance on the show secret.

“Until now, only three people in my family know. As time goes on, I’m too afraid to say those words, and as time goes on, looking back, did I really do that? The show is over.”

She said she’s looking forward to the reaction of her grandchildren the most because it’s very different from what she sees doing.

“I think all of them, especially my somewhat grown-up grandchildren, will be absolutely amazed because they haven’t heard of me doing anything like that before or seen me do anything like that.

“I sing sometimes and after a few glasses of wine I sing so they don’t expect anything. I think it’s going to be great.”

The King of Mask Singer UK airs on ITV.

