American coronavirus: the outbreak of Covid-19 is “unprecedented”





“We are once again seeing an increase in the number of patients, unprecedented in this pandemic,” said Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at the George Washington University Hospital.

“What is coming for the rest of the country could be very serious. And they must be prepared.”

“Our healthcare system is in a very different place than we were in previous outbreaks,” said professor of emergency medicine, Dr. Esther Choo.

“This strain is so infectious that I think we all know scores of colleagues who are currently infected or showing symptoms and are in quarantine,” said Choo, associate professor at Oregon Health and Science University.

“We have lost at least 20% of our health care workforce, probably more.”

Don’t have a false sense of security with Omicron

Early studies suggest that the Omicron variant may cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, which still accounts for a considerable portion of Covid-19 cases in the United States.

But because Omicron is much more contagious, the raw number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 could worsen, said Dr Anthony Fauci.

“When you have so many, many cases, even if the hospitalization rate is lower with Omicron than with Delta, there is always the risk of having an increase in hospitalizations which could stress the health system,” he said. said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

And Omicron could be more problematic for young children, said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“It now appears, based on a lot of evidence that we’ve only gotten over the past two weeks, that it is a milder form of the coronavirus,” Gottlieb told CBS. the Nation “Sunday.

“It seems to be more of an upper respiratory disease than a lower respiratory disease. It’s good for most Americans. The only group that can be a problem is this one. very young children – toddlers – who have problems with upper respiratory tract infections, “said Gottlieb, current member of the Pfizer board of directors.

“This new strain may have a predilection, again, for the upper respiratory tract, which may be of a greater challenge in young children, due to the way it binds to cells in the respiratory tract.”

School districts move away after record number of hospitalizations of Covid-19 children

Just as millions of students prepared to return to school, new pediatric hospitalizations linked to Covid-19 reached an all time high.

For the week ending December 28, an average of 378 children were admitted to hospitals each day with Covid-19, according to CDC data.

That’s a 66% jump from the previous week. It also breaks the previous record of 342 set during the Delta Variant Wave at the start of the school year.

With the more transmissible Omicron variant, some schools might want to postpone in-person learning, said pediatrician Dr Peter Hotez.

“This may be the case in some school districts, where things are so raging right now in terms of Omicron for the next two weeks, and it may be safe to delay things for a few more weeks,” Hotez said. , dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

“It will be a very difficult time,” Hotez said. “People are going to have to be patient.

In Georgia, at least five major Atlanta-area school districts will begin distance education this week.

“Due to the rapid increase in positive cases in the Atlanta metro area, students will begin virtual classes Tuesday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 7,” Atlanta Public Schools said on Saturday.

“Our current plan is to resume in-person teaching on Monday, Jan. 10,” the school district said.

“All APS staff are required to report to their workplace on Monday, January 3 for mandatory COVID-19 surveillance tests, unless they are ill. Data collected from personnel testing will be used for future planning. “

The APS said the goal is to allow students and staff to be tested and to isolate and quarantine as needed, as directed by the CDC and the health department.

Four other nearby school districts – in Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County and Clayton County – have announced they will have temporary distance learning after the holidays.

“Omicron is really everywhere”

Across the country, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has impacted businesses, transportation, and emergency services.

“Omicron is really everywhere,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, professor of emergency medicine in the School of Public Health at Brown University.

“What worries me the most over the next month is that our economy is going to shut down, not because of the policies of the federal government or the state governments, but rather because many of us are sick. “

In New York City, personnel issues have led to the suspension of several subway lines, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last week.

In Ohio, the mayor of Cincinnati declared a state of emergency after a spike in Covid-19 infections resulted in a staff shortage at the city’s firefighters.

The mayor said if the issue was not resolved, it would “significantly undermine” the readiness levels of first responders.

And thousands of flights have been canceled or delayed as staff and crew call in sick.

The vast majority of patients are not vaccinated, experts say

While Americans who have been fully vaccinated can become infected with Omicron, they are less likely than unvaccinated people to become seriously ill, according to health experts. Doctors across the country say most people hospitalized with Covid-19 are not vaccinated.

“What we are finding is that our vaccinated patients do not get sick, and our frail vaccinated patients with multiple co-morbidities need to be hospitalized, but their admissions are shorter and they can leave the hospital after several days,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Our unvaccinated patients are the sickest patients,” she said. “These are the patients most likely to be on a ventilator.

“We’re out of testing,” added O’Neal. “We are running out of space. We are inundated in the ER.”

Despite a year of calls from public health experts for vaccination – and now boosted – only about 62% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And about 33.4% of those who are fully vaccinated received their booster doses, the data shows.

“If you are not vaccinated, this is the most at risk group,” said Dr. William Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The adults who are admitted to my establishment, the vast majority continue not to be vaccinated. “

CNN’s Ben Tinker, Alta Spells and Claudia Dominguez contributed to this report.

