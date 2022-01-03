UK eager to ease immigration rules for Indians in exchange for trade access





British ministers are keen to ease immigration restrictions to make it easier for thousands of Indian citizens to live and work in the UK as part of upcoming trade negotiations, The Guardian reported.

Use our immigration calculator. click here

The potential proposal will be discussed when International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan visits Delhi this month, Times UK reported.

Relaxed immigration rules for Indian citizens are a key requirement in Delhi.

Trevelyan is known to have the backing of Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who seeks to curb growing Chinese influence in the region. However, it is likely to face fierce opposition from Minister Priti Patel, who opposes the proposal.

According to Times UK, the visa easing options under consideration include schemes similar to those agreed with Australia. This scheme allows young Indians the right to live and work in the UK for up to three years.

The other is to lower visa fees for students and allow them to stay in the UK for a period of time after graduation.

Work and tourist visa fees, which can cost up to £1,400, can also be cut with sweeteners.

British ministers believe the trade deal with Delhi will provide a favorable start for British companies, which are projected to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2050.

The UK may also be ahead, as India has no bilateral trade agreements with either the US or the European Union.

Ministers said they agreed that a “generous” offer for visas could pay off for such a deal.

“India’s tech and digital space is still very protectionist and if we allow even a little bit of access, we can get ahead of the game,” a government official told The Times.

agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/nri/migrate/uk-keen-to-ease-immigration-rules-for-indians-in-exchange-for-trade-access/articleshow/88645976.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos