Gloria Hunniford stunned at Masked Singer UK in shock revelations





Gloria Hunniford becomes the second contestant to be eliminated in Masked Singer UK’s latest series.

TV and radio presenter Gloria appeared as Snow Leopard in an episode of this bizarre series tonight and thrilledly performed ‘Big Spender’ to wow studio audiences, but was rejected by the jury.

The whimsical ITV series sees celebrities in elaborate costumes singing their hearts out to the jury and studio audience, leaving viewers wondering, ‘Who’s that guy behind the mask?’

Read More: Masked Singer UK’s Chandelier character turns out to be Heather Small, who fainted as a soul singer on the first night.

Each episode sees a variety of quirky characters vie against each other for approval by a jury of Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, and at the end of each episode, your favorite contestant is ‘unmasked’ .

Viewers were shocked to see Heather Small, the former lead vocalist and soul singer of the band M People, who first aired on January 1st, took off her mask as a ‘Chandelier’ character.

And in Tonight’s episode (January 2), viewers were left speechless as 81-year-old television star Gloria unmasks herself as Snow Leopard.

This year’s series will feature 12 characters, with 6 appearing in the first episode on January 1st and 6 in the second episode on January 2nd.

The six characters featured on this evening’s show were split into three pairs, each battling each other for a coveted spot in the next round of the competitive series.

As typical of the series, this evening’s broadcast showed the jury members of the most underdeveloped actors, revealing their identities.

After Gloria Hunniford officially “unmasked,” the star said: “I really love this program. I couldn’t believe it when I was asked to participate.”

Back to the judges, she joked. “[My outfit] It was so beautiful, but didn’t you like it enough to protect me?”

Do you think the right person was eliminated in this episode? Share your thoughts in the comments

