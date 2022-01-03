This 1/5 scale RC tank goes 35 mph wherever it wants.





Owning an exciting car collection is very difficult for most people. Thankfully, there are many ways to enjoy the passion of automobiles. The Xtreme RC Brawler V2, for example, takes radio-controlled cars from childhood and turns them into miniature supercars.

This impressive RC tank can deliver incredible performance for a fraction of the cost of a second car, so it’s a great way to enjoy your car passion in a reasonable way. Besides, the Brawler V2 is more capable than most cars anyway.

The Brawler V2 is made by Xtreme RC, a British RC car maker that makes top performance RC vehicles. The new Kickstarter project gives you the opportunity to fund the creation of Brawler V2 and own it at a discount. For the 373, you can get one of the first Brawler V2s for 25% off. Trust us. This will be the RC tank you want.

Powered by two Hobbywing 2200kv motors and 12 lipo cells, the Brawler V2 Kickstarter listing states that the Brawler has a better power-to-weight ratio than the Ferrari 458 and has far better off-road capabilities! This powerful little machine is built for abuse and has reinforced integrated metal bash plates along with metal bumpers and reinforcing beams to handle extreme abuse.

According to the Xtreme RC, the Hobbywing system that powers the brawler was chosen for its proven reliability and incredible output. And two of them deliver an output of 8bhp, propelling a 20kg brawler to 40mph in seconds. The motor is mounted on a custom designed gearbox and large bearings to ensure smooth power transmission.

To make the Brawler V2 even more enjoyable, it has the ability to share FPV videos so you can pretend to be a rally car driver. For car enthusiasts looking for a cheap second car built for fun, the Brawler V2 is hard to beat.

