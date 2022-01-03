British farmers prepared for a spring fertilizer crisis after prices tripled.





British farmers are preparing for a spring fertilizer crisis after prices have nearly tripled and supplies have dwindled. Reduced use of crop nutrients is expected to affect productivity of livestock, dairy products, vegetables and some arable farmers.

Soaring natural gas prices this year have driven the cost of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, a key product used to stimulate crop growth, to skyrocket and UK manufacturing plants have temporarily closed.

Matt Culley, chairman of the National Farmers’ Union’s crop committee, said supply problems are expected as the 2022 growing season begins, as many farmers are reluctant to order their fertilizer at high prices.

“You will soon run out of time. In the spring, even if the farmers are farming, there will be big logistical problems. [accepting] This is a higher price,” he said.

“With tight logistics and tight supply chains, it will be very difficult for farmers to get the fertilizer they need.”

Farmers are already looking for alternatives such as reducing chemical fertilizers and manure to reduce their environmental footprint.

However, alternatives such as ammonium nitrate and urea, which use natural gas as feedstocks, are still important to the work of most arable farmers, vegetable growers, dairy and livestock farmers. .

According to the agricultural consulting firm Andersons Center, the spot price of standard ammonium nitrate fertilizer was 213 pounds per tonne in October 2020 and will reach 615 pounds per tonne by December 2021.

Prices for urea, another nitrogen-based product, and phosphate and potassium fertilizers more than doubled over the same period.

Julian Marks, Group Managing Director at Barfoots of Botley, with annual sales of nearly £200 million, said: “We are having a huge impact across this industry. “We expect a return penalty.”

Barfoots reduced planting area by 10 to 12 percent due to increased labor and input costs, and Marks said growers would further increase yields by reducing the amount of fertilizer applied per hectare.

Culey said most dairy and livestock farmers will be severely impacted because they don’t buy fertilizer in advance. “In general, dairy and livestock farmers will see what weeds are available in early spring and know what fertilizers to buy to improve the weeds,” he said.

“If things don’t change, you will have to buy right from the top of the market, so your margins will be cut a lot.”

Andersons Centre’s partner Michael Haverty said some growers will be compensated for higher fertilizer prices as wheat prices soar. However, this depends on when the fertilizer is ordered. They also face rapidly rising fuel and labor costs.

Cambridgeshire farmer James Peck said high fertilizer prices cut the wheat crop’s projected profit by four-fifths. “It’s a guaranteed loss year if prices fall or extreme weather events occur to reduce yields,” he said.

Culey said arable farmers would use less fertilizer, but added that many are considering low-yielding crops that don’t require nitrogen, such as soybeans and spring beans.

“We could face another year in which wheat and grain production is down from the previous year,” he said.

Jo Gilbertson, head of fertilizer for the trading group Agricultural Industries Confederation, said the UK imports 60% of its fertilizer needs. CF Industries, an American group that is the UK’s only ammonium nitrate producer, closed both plants in September because they were unable to operate due to rising natural gas prices.

The one in Billingham has reopened with government funding to enable the production of carbon dioxide, an essential byproduct of the food industry. However, CF’s contract with the UK government expires in January, while a second plant in Ince has yet to be restarted.

Gilbertson said fertilization to farmers between July and November was more than 10 percent below the five-year average.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7dae8fdc-bc09-4322-80f9-fde081508235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos