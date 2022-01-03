New map showing soaring coronavirus infection rates in UK as NHS faces ‘decisive’





A new map shows the UK’s coronavirus outbreak has soared more than anywhere else. The UK faces a “decisive day” to see if hospitalizations surge.

The number of people infected with the virus has risen over the past week, and the service has reached its peak due to the absence of staff across the NHS.

A doctor today urged patients to seek treatment from another NHS service first, begging them not to go to A&E unless their condition is serious, Mirror reports.

Read more: The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning that a thunderstorm will hit the southwest.

With more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases in the past, health care providers have warned that health care is “already overwhelmed”, with the actual number likely to be much higher.

According to the latest data, the UK’s daily infection rate is estimated to be the highest in the world as Omicron swept the country.

This interactive map shows the estimated daily infection rates for countries around the world.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, only nine countries have a higher daily infection rate.

In the UK, there are 2,540 new cases per million daily, which is more than double the EU average of 1,140 as a whole.

According to the Institute, only Aruba, Andorra, Denmark, Cyprus, Ireland, San Marino, Curacao, Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands are wrestling with more cases.

Germany and Austria, which have introduced restrictions in recent weeks, now have a daily infection rate of 334 and 306 per million people, the researchers said.

Coronavirus infection rates in the UK have recently soared to record levels (Image: Press Association Images)

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, 1,915 coronavirus patients were hospitalized on December 27, an increase of 50% per week.

However, despite the emergence of Omicron, which scientists consider milder than earlier forms of Covid-19, the number of patients in intensive care with the virus has remained stable.

However, it is not clear whether an increase in infections in the elderly population will lead to an increase in serious cases after generations are mixed during the Christmas break.

Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, which represents the health trust, said the country faces “critical” days as the NHS staff absence reaches critical levels.

He said the staff is “perfect” and the NHS is “obviously under more pressure” compared to this time last year.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to UK hospitals rose by 50% per week (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

“The NHS prepares for the worst and hopes for the best,” Hopson tweeted.

“If the number of coronaviruses in hospitals continues to rise, we will have to ask them to play flexible heroes again.

“We cannot continue with this. Long-term NHS capacity issues must be addressed.”

He said the booster vaccination campaign was “significantly more resource intensive” and the absence of staff meant that the NHS was “not fully expanded.”

NHS England data shows that 24,632 NHS hospital trust staff have contracted the coronavirus or have to self-isolate on Boxing Day. That’s a 31% increase from 18,829 a week ago and nearly double the 12,508 at the beginning of the month.

Chris Hopson, president of NHS Providers, warns the UK will face a ‘decisive’ situation for days (Image: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock)

Hopson wrote: “Governments should be prepared to introduce new restrictions if necessary.

“The positive news is that we still don’t see many of the older adults with serious diseases that we saw at the previous peak. The effectiveness of the vaccine is very clear.”

The figures show that UK hospital admissions rose to their highest level since January 2021, while the number of NHS hospital staff absent due to the virus nearly doubled in just a month.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for additional public health measures “urgently to prevent a complete overwhelm of health care services”.

BMA Council Chairman Dr Chaand Nagpaul added, “It is completely wrong to talk about the risk that the NHS will be overwhelmed,” adding that the new year started with the NHS. .

He describes the staff as “tired” and that “a major priority for the government this year should be to adequately invest in the well-being of doctors, and that the NHS cannot afford to lose any more staff without endangering patient care,” he said. It has to be recognized,” he added.

And today, officials urged the public not to go to A&E unless it is an emergency.

Dr Saleem Nasir said the emergency rooms at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospital are very busy right now, Manchester Evening News reported.

Dr Nasir, clinical director of the hospital’s emergency department, was speaking in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

He said he is currently experiencing high demand for emergency services, with some patients attending the A&E department with minor issues that one of the other great NHS services across the borough can handle.

Me and my wonderful colleagues here at A&E are here to treat patients in serious accidents and life-threatening emergencies.

Those who need our urgent care most.

We are committed to caring for those who are ill so that they can get the help they need as quickly as possible when they need it. But we need your help.

Help them choose the right NHS service to take care of when they need it.

If you’re not sure, think 111 first. They will help you get the right care and can make an emergency room appointment so you can see your GP if you need it. thank you.

