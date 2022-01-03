Omicron Contingency Plan for UK, Hospitals and Schools





The UK government is creating contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by a key staff shortage amid a recent record spike in coronavirus infections.

Jan 2, 2022 6:28 PM

The Cabinet said public sector workplaces are preparing for 10% to 25% of employee absenteeism as more people become ill or quarantined due to COVID-19.

Due to the highly contagious strain of Omicron, the number of new daily cases in the UK surged over Christmas and New Years, reaching a daily high of 189,000 on December 31st. On Sunday alone, England and Wales added 137,583 infections and 73 deaths. Numbers for Scotland and Northern Ireland will be announced after the holiday weekend.

The UK Statistical Office estimates that around 1 in 25 people in the UK, or around 2 million people, were infected with COVID-19 in the week before Christmas. In London, that figure was one in fifteenth.

Cabinet Secretary Stephen Barclay said there had already been significant absences and the government was preparing for anything.

It’s important to refresh these contingency plans and take steps to mitigate these impacts, Barclay said.

Ministers have prevented absences from severely impacting schools, citing more virus testing, improved ventilation in schools and workplaces, and increased support for recruiting former teachers or volunteers.

Delegated authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed restrictions on events and social gatherings in the face of the rapidly spreading omicron. But Health Minister Sajid Javid said adding new restrictions is the UK’s last resort, despite rising daily infection rates. Barclay supported the strategy again on Sunday, arguing that it brought “significant behavioral changes” that reduced people social contact by re-introducing mild restrictions in December when omicrons began to take hold.

The public was advised to test themselves before participating in New Year’s celebrations.

National Health Service leaders say absenteeism has already put heavy pressure on UK hospitals, even though the total number of people being treated for COVID-19 is much lower than last winter. NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said early 2022 will be important to show that employees are doing well and whether further action is needed.

Secondary school students in the UK are required to wear masks when going to school after the Christmas break. Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the measures were aimed at minimizing disruption and preventing teachers and students from being forced to stay at home.

The UK Health Security Agency has maintained support for a seven-day quarantine period for those who have been fully vaccinated with the virus. But Paul Hunter, a professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia, told ITV that the requirement should be reduced to five days after the study shows that people are very unlikely to be contagious after this point.

Across the UK, the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital treatment rose much slower than new infections, but last week reached the highest level since February 2021.

More than 50% of the current population has received a third dose as the government pushes to provide COVID-19 boosters.

Overall, the UK reported more than 13.1 million infections and more than 149,000 deaths related to COVID-19, the second-highest death toll in Europe after Russia.

Follow all AP articles on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic.

