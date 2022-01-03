Chris Geere reveals Kate and Phillip’s relationship is slow to start, but ends up being happy





Fans of This Is Us are torn by the news that Kate and Toby will divorce in season 6, and Kate will remarry her boss, Phillip. But whether the audience is on board with Kate’s surprising love interest or not, it still happens. And Chris Geere, who plays Phillip, is determined to make fans fall in love with his character and the new relationship.

Chris Geere as Phillip and Chrissy Metz as Kate | Photo By: Ron Batzdorff / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kate and Phillip to tie the knot in “This Is Us” Season 6

The ending of the This Is Us season 5 finale shocked fans as it stepped forward five years into the future until Kate and Phillip’s wedding day. Earlier in the episode, it looked like Kate and Toby were well placed in their marriage. However, that all changed with the final reveal.

The flash-forward to the mysterious night all of the Pearsons gathered in Kevin’s cabin hinted that Kate and Toby weren’t always together. However, some fans have predicted that she may be dead in the future. Now it looks like she’s divorcing Toby and marrying Phillip.

However, not all theories will be confirmed or disproved until This Is Us Season 6 premieres. Audiences will have to wait and see how events unfold between Kate, Toby and Phillip.

Chris Geere teases Kate and Phillip’s relationship in final ‘This Is Us’ episodes

This Is Us season 6 star Chris Geere spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Phillip’s development and how Kate and Phillip come together.

“I have 18 TV episodes to go from a really frigid, cold, mean ** music guy who’s belligerent and hostile and ridiculous towards the guy one of the main characters falls in love with,” Geere said. “For me it’s a huge challenge. So, I’m just enjoying the trip. Chrissy [Metz] is just wonderful to work with. She is a lovely person. I’m here for the ride and I’m enjoying it.

He then teased the Kate and Phillip dynamic in Season 6 by sharing, “It’s a working relationship at first. And then it will, at some point, turn. I don’t know if this has to do with the breakdown of the marriage to build another one.

“But I know from that flash-forward scene she ends up being happy,” Geere revealed. “So she’s not in a bad relationship. She’s with the guy she wants. I just hope I can play this guy.

Chrissy Metz reveals romance between her character and her character’s boss is a slow burn

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate, also teased the upcoming relationship between her character and Phillip.

Asked when fans would start to see romantic sparks between Kate and Phillip, Metz said, “Not too soon. [In] the first few episodes of the season, she gets to know him and sees things she didn’t understand at all about Phillip. You can see them getting along, but there is certainly no romance yet. The episode I was able to co-write, which is [episode] 9, which is the Kate episode that’s going to be a huge turning point for Kate and Toby.

Looks like Kate and Toby won’t end their marriage until at least Episode 9, which means Kate and Phillip’s romance will likely not start heating up until after this pivotal hour.

This Is Us Season 6 premieres January 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

