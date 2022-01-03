Heavy rain and snow are set to hit parts of the UK as the weather service warns of chaos.





Heavy rain and snow is expected in parts of the UK on Bank Holiday Monday. photo: alami

The UK Meteorological Agency said heavy rain and snow were expected to hit parts of the UK during the Bank Holiday on Monday.

The weather forecast predicted ‘hill’ and ‘winter shower’ to the north during the day, with clear intervals.

In the southern region, “sunshine and showers are the order of the day,” the Korea Meteorological Administration reported.

This comes after strong winds and heavy rain began on Sunday evening following the agency’s thunderstorm warning.

The extreme conditions could cause sudden floods, lightning strikes and “localized chaos” in areas including East England, London, South East England, South West and parts of Wales, he said.

Monday’s #4 cast features sunshine and strong showers, but things are changing as clouds and rain fall southward. #Cold #Arctic air showers fall more and more like snow across the hills and mountains to the north during the day. pic.twitter. .com/UaEUuLhGe0

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) January 2, 2022

Parts of the Southwest are also on alert, subject to power outages and possible public transit delays or cancellations.

The worst weather turnaround came after temperatures in central London’s St. James’ Park reached highs of 16.3 degrees on Saturday, potentially making the UK’s warmest New Year’s Day.

However, there is little sign of a recovery in warmth as the Weather Service also issued yellow wind and snow warnings for Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The combination of strong winds and snow showers is why the alert is being issued for the area,” said Simon Partridge, a weather forecaster.

“The driving conditions are really dangerous because you can’t see much in strong winds and snow.”

Angus, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar as well as Orkney and Shetland are areas that may be affected.

Areas above 200 meters can be most affected, with snowfall reaching as high as 10-15 cm in some places.

The weather alert added: “There is the potential for temporary blizzard conditions with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at the exposed summit, and some snow on the high-level route.

“Guests of 70 miles per hour on exposed shores will create large waves and dangerous coastal conditions in some areas.”

