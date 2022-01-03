AT&T and Verizon CEOs reject US request to delay 5G rollout





WASHINGTON, Jan. 2 (Reuters) – The CEOs of AT&T (TN) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) have rejected a request to delay the Jan. 5 introduction of a new 5G wireless service for reasons safety regulations, but have proposed to temporarily adopt new safeguards.

On Friday evening, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson asked AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to delay a commercial deployment by up to two weeks.

Mobile phone companies said on Sunday that they would not roll out 5G around airports for six months, but rejected any broader limitations on the use of C-band spectrum. They said the Ministry’s proposal Transport would be “an irresponsible abdication of the operational control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks.”

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register now

The aviation industry and the FAA have raised concerns about potential 5G interference with sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights.

The exclusion zone proposed by AT&T and Verizon is currently in use in France, operators said, “with a slight adaptation” reflecting “modest technical differences in the way C-band is deployed.”

“The laws of physics are the same in the United States and France,” the CEOs wrote. “If American airlines are allowed to operate daily flights to France, then the same operating conditions should allow them to do so in the United States.”

The FAA said in a statement on Sunday that it was “reviewing the latest letter from mobile phone companies on how to mitigate interference from 5G C-band transmissions. US aviation safety standards will guide our next actions.” .

FAA officials have said France uses spectrum for 5G that is farther from the spectrum used for radio altimeters and uses lower power levels for 5G than allowed in the United States.

Verizon said it would initially only use spectrum in the same range as used in France, adding that it will take a few years before using additional spectrum. The larger US exclusion zone around US airports is “to compensate for the slight difference in power levels between the two nations,” Verizon added.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), representing 50,000 workers from 17 airlines, wrote on Twitter Sunday that pilots, airlines, manufacturers and others “have NO incentive to delay 5G, SAFETY aside. they think they raised these issues over the holidays for, blows? ”

The Air Line Pilots Association also supported the delay.

Government and industry officials said the exclusion zones offered by mobile operators were not as extensive as those sought by the FAA.

The FAA and Buttigieg on Friday offered to identify priority airports “where a buffer zone would allow flight operations to continue safely while the FAA completes its assessments of potential interference.”

The wireless carriers, which won the C-band spectrum in an $ 80 billion government auction, had previously agreed to precautionary measures for six months to limit interference, but said the upgrades were essential to compete with other countries like China and to allow remote working.

The Airlines for America trade group, representing American Airlines (AAL.O), FedEx (FDX.N) and other carriers, on Thursday asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to halt deployment around many airports, warning that thousands of flights could be disrupted daily. .

The air group said it could take legal action on Monday if the FCC does not act. The group urged the FCC and the telecommunications industry to work with the FAA and the aviation industry to “enable the deployment of 5G technology while prioritizing safety and avoiding disruption to the aviation system.”

An FCC spokesperson said on Sunday that the agency was “optimistic that by working together we can both advance the wireless economy and ensure aviation safety.”

Wireless industry group CTIA said 5G is safe and the spectrum is in use in around 40 other countries.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register now

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Mark Porter

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/att-verizon-ceos-reject-us-request-5g-deployment-delay-2022-01-02/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos