Met Office Weather Forecast: What snow, thunderstorm and wind weather warnings are there across the UK?





The sudden change in weather comes after Britain welcomes the warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record in 2022.

The Bureau of Meteorology said fast-moving thunderstorms can cause sudden floods, lightning strikes and local disruptions, and snow and wind can create difficult driving conditions.

This is what you need to know.

Are there any weather warnings?

The UK Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms until 6pm Sunday across southern England and Wales.

Weather warning applies to affected areas including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bath, Cardiff, Oxford and Norwich, including East England, London, South East England, South West and parts of Wales.

Multiple yellow weather advisories have been issued across the country (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“Many showers and thunderstorms will move rapidly east today, with heavy rain and 15 to 20 millimeters of rain expected in some areas within an hour,” the Meteorological Administration said.

It can be accompanied by lightning, hail and strong winds, and the risk of seeing gusts of 50 mph in some places is low.

Wind and snow warnings were also in effect for Northern Scotland on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th January.

The Bureau of Meteorology warning says: Frequent snow showers and gusts are expected on Tuesday, which will disrupt travel, especially on higher routes.

Angus, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar as well as Orkney and Shetland are areas that may be affected.

Areas above 200 meters can be most affected, with snowfall reaching as high as 10-15 cm in some places.

The Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather advisory for northern Scotland (Photo: Meteorological Agency)

The weather warning adds: Temporary blizzard conditions with gusts of 50-60 mph, possibly 70 mph from the exposed summit, and the possibility of some snow on the high-level route.

Gusts of around 70 mph on exposed shores will create large waves and dangerous coastal conditions in some areas.

Flood warnings have also been issued for England, Scotland, the Environment Agency, the Environmental Protection Agency of Scotland, Wales and Natural Resources Wales.

What should we prepare?

Regarding the yellow thunderstorm warnings for England and Wales, the Meteorological Administration says the following should be expected:

Fog and flash floods that can lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures Potential flooding and lightning strikes can cause power outages and other loss of service to some homes and businesses, and possible delays and cancellations of train and bus service on the roof. Some damage to trees and buildings, including fallen branches and blown out tiles UK residents need to be prepared for damage from difficult driving conditions and weather (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

For those living in Scotland, a yellow wind and snow warning means you should be prepared for:

Occasionally difficult driving conditions on elevated routes Bus, ferry and train services may be affected and travel may be canceled or delayed Potential delays from high flank vehicles on exposed routes and bridges Spray and/or coastal routes that may be affected , coastal areas and coastal communities or large waves

