UK Weather: Thunderstorms and flash floods hit England and Wales today





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for most of southern England and Wales.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heat wave advisory today (11th).

Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned today of severe thunderstorms in parts of southern England and Wales.

Forecasters said flash floods and lightning could cause problems all afternoon.

“Thunderstorms can move rapidly eastward, leading to localized chaos,” the Meteorological Administration said.

A yellow alert has been issued between noon and 6pm, forecasting that transport services may be affected.

This comes after the unusually mild weather yesterday saw the UK record the warmest New Year’s Day on record.

But this won’t last, experts warn.

A yellow weather advisory has been issued (

video:

meeting office)

The warm subtropical air of the Azores has left the British enjoying unusually mild weather, but that’s changing, thanks to the Arctic chill coming in next week.

The Meteorological Agency said 16.3 degrees had reached St James’s Park in central London.

Meteorological Department weather officer Dan Stroud is urging people to “make the most of the warm weather as we move into the beginning of next week and change is underway.”

video loading

Video not available

Click to play Tap to play

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

It’s expected to be colder everywhere by Tuesday, with daytime temperatures expected to drop to 3 degrees in Edinburgh and 7 degrees in London and Cardiff.

“We’re going to lose the subtropical airflow and replace it with something coming from the north,” he said.

“Temperatures will certainly return to normal, with frost and some snow forecast for the northern regions and all over the hills.”

Dangerous 75 mph winds are expected as the UK Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning that New Year’s Day will be the hottest ever on record as it breaks yet another record.

The Meteorological Agency said the warmest New Year’s Eve on record night reached 16.5 degrees Celsius in Valla in Guinard, northern Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Craig Snell forecast says temperatures will drop in January due to an arctic cold wave next week.

A yellow weather advisory for wind and snow has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up to 5 inches of snow and 70 mph winds are possible in Angus, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Orkney & Shetland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-uk-weather-thunderstorms-hit-25833545 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos